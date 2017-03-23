“The world of healthcare and benefits has become so complex employees tend to disengage from the conversation,” says Greg Hodges, Co-CEO at Hodges-Mace. "Clients tell us a major pain point is keeping the value of benefits top-of-mind during the plan year."

Benefits delivery trailblazer, Hodges-Mace, LLC, today announced the release of SmartBen NOW, an innovative mobile app and centralized benefits dashboard solving one of the top frustrations in employee benefits – how to gather and present critical information securely from multiple locations. For the first time, employees can access up-to-date information and account balances for all of their benefit plans in one convenient location. SmartBen NOW also includes single sign-on and one-touch launch into employer-provided benefit portals, which will help employers execute their benefits strategy and lead to improved benefit utilization and cost-per-claim.

With SmartBen NOW, employees enjoy simplified access to personalized benefit information on their smartphones or tablets. In addition to enhancing the employee experience, SmartBen NOW also provides employers with an easy and effective way to send messages and reminders to employees, straight to their mobile devices.

“The world of healthcare and benefits has become so complex that employees tend to disengage from the conversation,” says Greg Hodges, Co-CEO at Hodges-Mace. “Our clients tell us that one of their major pain points is keeping the value of benefits top-of-mind during the plan year. By making benefits information more intuitive and easier to access, employers will be able to interact with their employees in a more meaningful way than ever before.”

With the power of SmartBen NOW, employers connect employees to the value of their benefits throughout the year, not just during annual enrollment. Employees will now access their benefit elections and account balances related to 401(k), health plan deductibles and out-of-pocket maximums, flexible spending accounts, paid time off, and more, through a centralized dashboard. The portal also provides a one-touch launch to important resources, such as telemedicine, provider transparency tools, and health engagement programs. All employee information is stored securely in a cloud-based platform.

“The rich combination of plans and programs that we provide to our employees often leaves them inundated with healthcare and benefits information,” says Will Peterson, AVP of Human Resources at Phoebe Putney. “Our communication and engagement strategy includes emails, texts, web portals and apps, and we’re anxious to consolidate this information in one convenient location. SmartBen NOW will present our benefits information and key messages in one place, so employees can stay plugged into the things that matter whenever and wherever they want. Phoebe relies on highly productive and satisfied employees to achieve our goals as an organization, and we’re excited to utilize SmartBen NOW to streamline a very important and complex aspect of our lives.”

Kevin Andrews, CTO at Hodges-Mace adds, “With SmartBen NOW, our goal was to aggregate information for employees, saving time and reducing the frustration often felt when trying to access benefit information. When designing a new product, we consult with employers of various size and complexity, as well as from different industries. We couldn’t be more excited about the reception that we’re getting from these customers as we reduce complexity and breathe life back into their benefit programs.”

SmartBen NOW will be available on Apple and Android for new and existing SmartBen Essentials clients.

SmartBen NOW will be available on Apple and Android for new and existing SmartBen Essentials clients.

