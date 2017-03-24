The 26th annual California Water Policy Conference will take place on April 6-7, 2017 at the Courtyard by Marriott Liberty Station in San Diego, California. Early bird registration ends on Mar. 24.

The two-day event brings together leaders from the agricultural, urban and environmental communities to discuss policy issues impacting California’s water. This year’s theme is “Upstream, Downstream, We All Scream” reflecting the continued and growing intensity of the state’s water management challenges for the agriculture, environmental and urban water interests trying to navigate the system’s numerous underlying stresses and strains made worse by climate change. As an ice cream cone melts quickly on a hot day, the flexibility and capability of California’s water system is evaporating under the heat and pressure of the often conflicting demands of water supply reliability, environmental management, species health, water quality, social equity, headwater and water rights.

Conference attendees will hear from the some of the state’s most influential leaders, including Metropolitan Water District of Southern California General Manager Jeff Kightlinger and Lois Henry, investigative reporter and columnist with the Bakersfield Californian. Kightlinger and Henry are the opening and lunch keynote speakers on Thursday, April 6.

The conference began as a vision by environmentalist Dorothy Green to bring different perspectives to the same table. Today, the annual event is an established forum drawing participants from around the state who share concern about the state’s water supply and want to find collaborative solutions.

Conference attendees will also be able to sign up for a tour of San Diego’s water recycling facility, San Diego Pure Water after the conference closing session, organized by the conference staff and the city of San Diego.

Registration for both days of the conference includes continental breakfast each day, lunch on Thursday and all conference materials. Special rates for students and non-profit organizations are available. Learn more at http://www.cawaterpolicy.org.