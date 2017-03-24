AEE-NE is hosting its 2nd Energy Marketplace Conference Wednesday, April 12th at The Four Points Sheraton Hotel & Conference Center, 1125 Boston Providence Turnpike in Norwood, MA from 3 pm – 8 pm.

This tremendous networking opportunity will feature exhibits from leading energy services companies and educational and informative workshops (offering CEUs) on the latest topics and solutions for energy in New England.

Admission ranges from $55 to $65 and includes access to exhibits, cash bar, buffet dinner and any of six free workshops. Register Here Today!

Workshops and corporate presenters will be:



Energy Saving, Demand Response & Building Comfort with Phase Change Materials-Conservation Solutions Corporation

Good Money After Bad: Common Auditing Mistakes and Their Consequences-Northern Energy Services

High Performance Labs: Driving Safety, Comfort, & Efficiency in Existing Lab Buildings-Siemens

Energy Savings in Compressed Air: The four main tactics in any project–Leidos

VRF Complete Building Solutions–Mitsubishi

Building the Future of Facilities: Cloud-Based Neutral Data Integration-Distech-Controls & Powersmiths, co-presenting

For More Information & To Register Click Here

About the Association of Energy Engineers New England Chapter: The Association of Energy Engineers New England Chapter (AEE-NE) is New England’s source for information and networking in the dynamic fields of energy engineering, energy management, renewables, power generation, energy services, sustainability, and related areas. With more than 700 regional members, AEE-NE is one of the largest of the 62 Association of Energy Engineers Chapters throughout the United States. For more information, or to become a member or sponsor, visit us at aeenewengland.org