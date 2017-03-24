The Community for Accredited Online Schools, a leading resource provider for higher education information, has released its picks for the best colleges and universities with an online Master’s in Public Health (MPH) degree program in the United States for 2017. Out of the 37 schools that were ranked, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, University of Minnesota Twin Cities, Tulane University of Louisiana, DePaul University and Northwestern University came in as the top five.

“A Master’s in Public Health is a versatile degree that can be applied to a wide variety of health-related careers,” said Doug Jones, CEO and founder of AccreditedSchoolsOnline.org. “The programs on our list provide the best combination of quality, career-boosting education and flexibility with online curriculum that allows busy professionals to complete coursework efficiently and effectively.”

To earn a spot on a Community for Accredited Online Schools “Best” list, colleges and universities must be accredited, public or private not-for-profit schools. Each college is also evaluated on a variety of student services, such as counseling and employment resources, student/teacher ratios, and statistics like graduation rates and financial aid offerings.

For more details on where each school falls in the rankings and the data and methodology used to determine the lists, visit:

http://www.accreditedschoolsonline.org/online-degrees/best-online-mph-programs/#best-college-ranking

Schools with the Best Online MPH Degrees for 2017 include the following:

Barry University

Benedictine University

California Baptist University

Creighton University

DePaul University

East Carolina University

Idaho State University

Illinois Institute of Technology

Loma Linda University

Louisiana State University-Shreveport

Loyola University Chicago

Michigan State University

New Mexico State University-Main Campus

Northeastern University

Northwestern University

Nova Southeastern University

Oakland University

Oregon State University

Pennsylvania State University-Main Campus

SUNY at Albany

The University of Montana

Tulane University of Louisiana

University of Alabama at Birmingham

University of California-Berkeley

University of Colorado Denver

University of Hawaii at Manoa

University of Illinois at Springfield

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

University of Memphis

University of Minnesota-Twin Cities

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

University of Northern Colorado

University of South Carolina-Columbia

University of South Florida-Main Campus

University of Southern California

University of Vermont

Western Kentucky University

