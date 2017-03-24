San Francisco, CA (PRWEB) March 24, 2017
The Community for Accredited Online Schools, a leading resource provider for higher education information, has released its picks for the best colleges and universities with an online Master’s in Public Health (MPH) degree program in the United States for 2017. Out of the 37 schools that were ranked, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, University of Minnesota Twin Cities, Tulane University of Louisiana, DePaul University and Northwestern University came in as the top five.
“A Master’s in Public Health is a versatile degree that can be applied to a wide variety of health-related careers,” said Doug Jones, CEO and founder of AccreditedSchoolsOnline.org. “The programs on our list provide the best combination of quality, career-boosting education and flexibility with online curriculum that allows busy professionals to complete coursework efficiently and effectively.”
To earn a spot on a Community for Accredited Online Schools “Best” list, colleges and universities must be accredited, public or private not-for-profit schools. Each college is also evaluated on a variety of student services, such as counseling and employment resources, student/teacher ratios, and statistics like graduation rates and financial aid offerings.
Schools with the Best Online MPH Degrees for 2017 include the following:
Barry University
Benedictine University
California Baptist University
Creighton University
DePaul University
East Carolina University
Idaho State University
Illinois Institute of Technology
Loma Linda University
Louisiana State University-Shreveport
Loyola University Chicago
Michigan State University
New Mexico State University-Main Campus
Northeastern University
Northwestern University
Nova Southeastern University
Oakland University
Oregon State University
Pennsylvania State University-Main Campus
SUNY at Albany
The University of Montana
Tulane University of Louisiana
University of Alabama at Birmingham
University of California-Berkeley
University of Colorado Denver
University of Hawaii at Manoa
University of Illinois at Springfield
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
University of Memphis
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
University of Northern Colorado
University of South Carolina-Columbia
University of South Florida-Main Campus
University of Southern California
University of Vermont
Western Kentucky University
