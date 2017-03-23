The fact that each article is peer reviewed by a medical professional means they are checked for accuracy and contain the latest medical information. - Cosmetic Town Senior Editor

Cosmetic Town, an online plastic surgery news and information community, announces the publication of the first issue of its companion print magazine. The new magazine, scheduled for release in mid-April, includes articles designed to educate the public about cosmetic surgery thanks to information provided by board-certified doctors from across the country.

According to the senior editor of Cosmetic Town, “The magazine contains articles and interviews previously shared online at cosmetictown.com as well as new information exclusive to the print edition of Cosmetic Town. All of the articles are peer reviewed and approved by a select group of doctors serving on the Cosmetic Town editorial board. The fact that each article is peer reviewed by a medical professional means they are checked for accuracy and contain the latest medical information.”

When asked about the transition from online to print, the senior editor said “the plan to create a print edition of our online content has been in the works for over a year. We didn’t want to rush the project by simply copying our online articles. We created a board of doctors to oversee categories related to plastic surgery performed on specific body parts. The review process ensured that the medical information in the magazine was accurate as of the time of printing.”

The magazine version of Cosmetic Town Journal will be mailed to doctors across the country to display and share in their office waiting rooms. The senior editor stated that “our distribution process is designed to reach the largest available audience across the United States. Doctors will have the opportunity to place the magazine in their lobbies so patients, as well as any family members and friends with them, can learn more about how plastic surgery is performed thanks to our peer reviewed articles and medical information.”

About Cosmetic Town

Cosmetic Town is an online cosmetic medicine publication that also features doctors who were endorsed and highly recommended by their peers. This reliable and streamlined database allows users to easily navigate the website and access the information they need with just a click of a button. Users can also stay informed and get the latest news on plastic surgery by reading the regularly updated news section. Visiting the forum page is also another way for users to stay engaged and keep each other up to date.