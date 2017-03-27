On March 11, 2017 over 250 participants from companies located in the San Diego California area took part in the Fit Company Challenge, a corporate wellness event hosted by the Fit Company Institute. The challenge provided area companies an opportunity to come together as a team and spend a morning exercising, pushing their physical and mental limits and showing the importance of living a healthy lifestyle. Participants worked in teams of 3 to 4 towards completing a variety of fitness stations to challenge their fitness level and earn points for their company. Teams chose what level (beginner, intermediate, or advanced) to go through each course which allowed participants of all fitness levels to push their physical fitness without going too far out of their comfort zone.

In their 1st time participating in the challenge, ICW Group took 1st place overall bringing out over 40 team members to conquer the Fit Company Challenge. “Health & Wellness is an integral part of ICW Group’s culture, and our active participation in the Fit Company challenge further fueled team member enthusiasm,” said team captain David Wallace, Director of Accounting at ICW Group. “In fact, several participants have revitalized their efforts to get moving again, and their renewed excitement for fitness has in turn, sparked similar activity throughout our company!”

In their 2nd year competing, Reliant Funding came in 2nd place overall and 1st place in the Medium Group. “We love participating in the challenge each year,” said Adam Stettner, CEO of Reliant Funding and a participant in the challenge. “It’s just a fun day to get out, get moving and bond with co-workers in a team building environment.”

LeaseLabs came in 3rd place overall and 2nd in the medium division, and had a blast participating in their 2nd Fit Company Challenge. From Anitra Negrete, Associate Vice President of Culture, "This event has become a LeaseLabs annual tradition! We love participating because everyone is able to compete regardless of fitness level and we had an amazing cheering section which was made up of our LeaseLabs team members, families and of course, our dogs!! We can't wait for next year!"

On event date, with the help of over 50 volunteers assisting the contenders from NXPT Fitness Studio (http://www.nxptfit.com), participants challenged their strength, conditioning, power, agility, and ended with a test of endurance to show their companies and colleagues that they practice what they preach. Participants used their involvement to bring out company team members, and family members to cheer them on and promote the importance of having fun and effective corporate wellness programs at their companies.

The challenge was held at the Nobel Athletic Fields, located a short drive from downtown San Diego.

The following is a list of the top finishers in San Diego that participated in the 2017 Fit Company Challenge:

Top Finishers – Overall

1) ICW Group

2) Reliant Funding

3) LeaseLabs

4) Buffini & Company

Top Finishers by Division

Large Division

1) ICW Group

Medium Division

1) Reliant Funding

2) LeaseLabs

3) Buffini & Company

Small Division

1) Reilly Financial Advisors

2) Seacoast Commerce Bank

3) Memjet

4) Red Door Interactive

Micro Division

1) Casa de Amparo

2) CRES Insurances

3) Disability Insurance Services

4) CMR Risk & Insurance Services, Inc.

Top Teams By Course

Course 1 – Level ADV

1) Reliant Funding - #723



Adam Stettner

Christopher Ives

Bruce Pitts

Ben Sandalow

2) LeaseLabs - #707 (Tie)



Nick Adams

Christopher Walden

Anthony Collins

Michael Shahbaz

2) Reliant Funding - #725 (Tie)



Ignacio Ramos

George Dummar

Christian Gomez

Andrew Chentow

4) Reliant Funding - #724



Sara Prince

BJ Retuya

Matt Hardeman

Mike Malan

Course 1 – Level INT

1) Reilly Financial Advisors - #705



Nate Nieri

Curtis Neidert

Katie Nieri

Mia West

2) Memjet - #748



Mike Puyot

Jill Bossoletti

Len Lauer

Tom Roetker

3) ICW Group - #755



Kenneth Kwong

Erinn Kellerman

Katie Biddle

Robert English

4) ICW Group - #754



Rachel Leifert

Dani Nuttall

Alex Favila

Rohit Arora

Course 1 – Level BEG

1) LeaseLabs - #710



Amber Arnold

Kelly Wilgus

Allie Bartholomew

Genevieve Rubenstein

2) Reliant Funding - #728



Brenda Rodarte

Osvaldo Lopez

Cherylynn Shuman

3) LeaseLabs - #713



Russ Pecoraro

Israel Munoz

Ralph Mapa

Kano Aguilera

4) Seacoast Commerce Bank - #734



Jessica Palacios

Jerry Knobel

Jacob Gleason

Peter Rozok

Course 2 – Level ADV

1) Reilly Financial Advisors - #704 (Tie)



Liza Alyashaa

Leena Alyashaa

Sonja Larimore

1) LeaseLabs - #707 (Tie)



Nick Adams

Christopher Walden

Anthony Collins

Michael Shahbaz

3) Reliant Funding - #725



Ignacio Ramos

George Dummar

Christian Gomez

Andrew Chentow

4) Reliant Funding - #723



Adam Stettner

Christopher Ives

Bruce Pitts

Ben Sandalow

Course 2 – Level INT

1) Seacoast Commerce Bank - #731



Noelle Mendoza

Paul Mendoza

Steve Padilla

Justin Clements

2) Reilly Financial Advisors - #705



Nate Nieri

Curtis Neidert

Katie Nieri

Mia West

3) Memjet - #748



Mike Puyot

Jill Bossoletti

Len Lauer

Tom Roetker

4) Buffini & Company - #717



Nick Altenburg

Rodney Butler

Trevor Luepton

Eric Pittman

Course 2 – Level BEG

1) Reliant Funding - #727



Michael Zammuto

Brian Stampley

Andrew Moore

Paul Maloof

2) LeaseLabs - #713



Russ Pecoraro

Israel Munoz

Ralph Mapa

Kano Aguilera

3) Reilly Financial Advisors - #706



Brad Berman

Crystal Davila

Rudy Davila

Don Reilly

4) Seacoast Commerce Bank - #730



Roberto Venturella

Wesley Knobel

Brian Muir

Monica Knufman

Course 3 – Level ADV

1) ICW Group - #750



Gabe Merton

Stephen Chase

Jim English

David Rubio

2) Reilly Financial Advisors - #703



Jason Yncera

Bradley Johnston

Jackson Miller

Alex Becker

3) Buffini & Company - #717



Nick Altenburg

Rodney Butler

Trevor Luepton

Eric Pittman

4) Memjet - #749



Ricardo Taylor

Jayson Monroe

Yuki Yoshida

Course 3 – Level INT

1) ICW Group - #751



Athena Salazar

Christine Lowery

Kaila Boyle

George Johnston

2) ICW Group - #757



David Ren

Peter Fan

Salil Deshpande

Deb Skinner

3) Buffini & Company - #721



Vidal Arroyo

Eddie Serna

Ben Randolph

4) Memjet - #748



Mike Puyot

Jill Bossoletti

Len Lauer

Tom Roetker

Course 3 – Level BEG

1) LeaseLabs - #710



Amber Arnold

Kelly Wilgus

Allie Bartholomew

Genevieve Rubenstein

2) Reilly Financial Advisors - #705



Nate Nieri

Curtis Neidert

Katie Nieri

Mia West

3) Red Door Interactive - #744



Traci Gao

Candice Wyatt

Shane Kelleher

4) LeaseLabs - #713



Russ Pecoraro

Israel Munoz

Ralph Mapa

Kano Aguilera

