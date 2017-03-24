HygieaCare Prep Room “A good bowel prep is the first step in a screening colonoscopy that can detect potential cancer risks and prevent colon cancer,” said Dr. James Leavitt, President/Co-Founder of Gastro Health. “This is why we partnered with HyGIeaCare to prep our patients

Gastro Health (“GH”) (http://www.gastrohealth.com) and HyGIeaCare Inc. (http://www.hygieacare.com) announced their partnership to prep patients for colonoscopy at the HyGIeaCare® Center that is to be located adjacent to the Gastro Health Endoscopy Centers in 87th Ave., Miami, FL.

The HyGIeaCare® Prep, cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), will be exclusively offered by Gastro Health. The HyGIeaCare prep replaces conventional prep and effectively cleans the bowel using a gentle infusion of warm, gravity-flow filtered water. This means patients may forgo many of the elements that make traditional bowel prep inconvenient and uncomfortable, and can experience simple, easy bowel prep for their scheduled colonoscopy.

“At Gastro Health we continue to care for you and those you love, while constantly improving our patients’ quality of care and experience”, said Gastro Health CEO Alejandro Fernandez.

“A good bowel prep is the first step in a screening colonoscopy that can detect potential cancer risks and prevent colon cancer,” added Dr. James Leavitt, President/Co-Founder of Gastro Health. “This is why we have partnered with HyGIeaCare to prep our patients. Our patients will be able to prepare comfortably for their colonoscopy in a safe, private and hygienic environment at the HyGIeaCare® Center - without a sleepless night and without having to repeatedly run to the bathroom”.

“Our team is excited at the opportunity to prep patients for colonoscopy at the new HyGIeaCare® Center that we are establishing together with Gastro Health in Miami,” said Gavriel Meron, Chairman and CEO of HyGIeaCare, Inc. “The Center is planned to open for business in the Fall and will be the seventh Center to be opened in the US, following Austin TX, Norfolk VA, Phoenix AZ, Dallas TX, Cincinnati OH and Jackson MS, where thousands of patients have already benefited from this preferred prep.”

The convenience of simple, same-day prep.

At the Gastro Health HyGIeaCare® Center, the prep will be performed in a clean and comfortable environment. A trained tech will lead the patient to a private room where he or she is seated on an ergonomic basin. The tech walks the patient through the procedure, which routinely takes less than one hour. A small, sterile, disposable nozzle is lubricated and inserted about an inch into the rectum and a gentle stream of warm water flows into the bowel, loosening stool and causing the intestines to contract allowing for the comfortable, odorless and discreet evacuation of the colon. Water continues to gently flow until the tech determines the colon has been sufficiently cleansed.

The HyGIeaCare® Prep replaces traditional prep for colonoscopy and is performed on the same day as the colonoscopy, prior to the scheduled procedure. It is safe, simple, comfortable and preferred over oral prep.

For more information about HyGIeaCare® please go to: http://www.hygieacare.com

About Gastro Health (http://www.gastrohealth.com )

Gastro Health, founded in 2006, is a gastroenterology physician practice management company headquartered in Miami, FL that includes more than 70 of the nation’s premier adult and pediatric gastroenterologists, colorectal surgeons, and allied health professionals.

In addition to delivering gastrointestinal care, the medical group offers a wide range of additional services including: anesthesia, infusion, imaging, pathology, specialty pharmacy and in-office RX dispensing.

Gastro Health takes pride in providing outstanding medical care and an exceptional healthcare experience for the patients.

About HyGIeaCare, Inc.(http://www.hygieacare.com)

Chairman and CEO Gavriel (Gabi) Meron -- the founder and former CEO of Given Imaging, the Company that successfully brought the PillCam to the world -- partnered with Texas-based Lifestream Purification Systems to form HyGIeaCare, Inc. to bring the HyGIeaCare FDA-cleared Prep System and procedure exclusively to the GI world.

HyGIeaCare was established to provide unique services and solutions to gastroenterologists to assist them in delivering better GI outcomes for their patients and their practice through HyGIeaCare Centers to be established in the US and throughout the world.

# # #

Contact:

Joanna Palmer, Director of Communications

jpalmer(at)gastrohealth(dot)com

Michal Gorodish

Michal.gorodish(at)hygieacare(dot)com