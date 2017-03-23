For more information about the class action lawsuit against Gaio Trucking call lawyer Nicholas De Blouw at (866) 771-7099

The San Diego employment law attorneys at Blumenthal, Nordrehaug & Bhowmik filed a class action lawsuit against Gaio Trucking, Inc. alleging that the transportation company failed to lawfully compensate their Truck Drivers who drove in California for all their non-driving activities, including time spent allegedly waiting for their loads to be ready for transport. The Gaio Trucking class action lawsuit is currently pending in the San Diego County Superior Court, Case No. 37-2017-00008186-CU-OE-CTL. To read a copy of the Complaint, please click here.

The class action complaint filed against Gaio Trucking by the San Diego employment law attorneys at Blumenthal, Nordrehaug & Bhowmik alleges that Gaio Trucking failed to have a practice that allowed their California truck drivers off-duty uninterrupted meal and rest periods as required by the California Labor Code. The Gaio Trucking lawsuit claims that the failure to provide meal breaks before the truck drivers' fifth hour of work is evidenced by the company's business records which allegedly contain no evidence of meal breaks taken by their truck drivers.

The lawsuit also alleges that the truck drivers were paid on a piece-rate basis. The lawsuit alleges that the truck drivers were not paid all minimum wages to which they were owed because the transportation company allegedly only paid them on a piece-rate basis based on miles driven. The lawsuit claims that the truck drivers should have been paid minimum wages for their non-driving tasks, these tasks allegedly included time spent waiting for Defendant's loads to be ready for transport and allegedly performing pre and post trip inspections.

