GEN Thomas Presenting the US Special Operations Command's Patriot Award to Task Force Dagger Foundation. Accepting on behalf of Task Force Dagger were Keline and Keith David

On 2 March 2017, the United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) awarded Task Force Dagger Foundation the US Special Operations Command’s Patriot Award. The award was presented by the USSOCOM Commander, General Raymond A. Thomas. During the presentation, General Thomas thanked Task Force Dagger Foundation for its significant and enduring support to the command.

Accepting the award on behalf of Task Force Dagger Foundation were Keline and Keith David. Keith stated, “We are blessed to be part of a team that goes above and beyond every day. Our board members both governing and advisory, our volunteers and our donors are the ones that make what we do possible. They are the ones that step out and put action to their words that gives us the manpower and the funding to help where we can.”

The award was given at the USSOCOM Warrior Care Program Conference held 1-2 March 2017. The Warrior Care Program was established in 2005 and is charged with providing Special Operations Forces (SOF) Wounded, Ill, Or Injured Service Members and their families advocacy after life changing events in order to navigate through recover, rehabilitation, and reintegration. The Task Force Dagger Foundation works closely with the Warrior Care Program as one of its benevolent organizations.

Without your donations, we cannot achieve our Mission supporting the US Special Operations Command’s service members and their families.

The Task Force Dagger Foundation’s three core programs: (1) Immediate Needs, (2) SOF Health Initiatives, and (3) Recreational Therapy Adaptive Events. These programs provide resources and healing for Special Operations Forces (SOF) members and families. Our SOF Health Initiatives provides program recipients care and treatment that is designed to treat the root cause and not the symptom through the use of Functional Medicine and other modalities that are patient centric. Task Force Dagger Foundation supports Army Green Berets, Rangers, Civil Affairs, Military Information Support Operations, Army Special Mission Units, Navy SEALs, Air Force Special Tactics/Operations and Marine Special Operations and their families. These are some of the units that comprise the US Special Operations Command.

Since 2009, we have supported USSOCOM with over $3.4M dollars of support to 3,200 SOF service members and their families. The Task Force Dagger Foundation’s overhead rate is 7.57%.

