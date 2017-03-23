“With the FACIS monthly monitoring system there are no set-up fees or software costs,” said Corra Group Co-founder, GordonBasichis. “Results can be verified against possible matches."

Corra Group is now offering exclusively the Verisys FACIS Monthly Monitoring Healthcare products at competitive pricing. Verisys through its FACIS and other services maintains the largest healthcare database of primary source sanctions, Exclusions, Debarments, License restrictions and Disciplinary actions.

“We are delighted to be able to offer these various products to our healthcare clients who need to conduct background checks to monitor their nurses and other medical practitioners on a regular basis,” said Corra Group Co-Founder, Gordon Basichis. “We have a close and enduring relationship with Verisys, which gives us a comprehensive understanding of their products and monitoring system. This is so important to our healthcare clients. Because, depending on the compliance mandates, some of our clients are required to monitor their staff on a regular monthly basis."

“These products are certified and accredited by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA), The American Hospital Association (AHA), and URAQ,” said Basichis. "Pricing to monitor sanctions or licenses is based on volume.”

Basichis noted that for medical facilities that receive Federal Funding, all providers, employees, and contractors need to be checked prior to employment or contracting, then ongoing for Sanctions, Exclusions, and Currency of Practitioner License. He pointed out that those entities out of compliance can be subjected to Civil Monetary Penalties (CMPs), resulting in fines and possible debarment, and other liability issues, including potentially having any payments suspended or stopped completely.

“With the FACIS monthly monitoring system there are no set-up fees or software costs,” said Basichis. “Results can be verified against possible matches.

“At Corra Group, we realize that monitoring your healthcare employees on a regular basis doesn’t come cheap,” said Basichis. But then, if you are in the medical and healthcare industry, this is the price of doing business. And if you are in the business, employers should retain the best monitoring process on the market. FACIS is the gold standard upon which others are based.”

BACKGROUND: Corra operates as Corra Group and specializes in employment screening and corporate research and investigation. It is one of the few companies that will answer the phone. You can review the website at http://www.corragroup.com.