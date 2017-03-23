JMT Consulting Group Exhibiting and Speaking at Nonprofit Conferences

“The face time and one-on-one conversations we gain from these events is priceless and helps us keep in touch with the most important issues that nonprofits face on a daily basis.”

JMT Consulting Group announces their participation in two nonprofit conferences this week: Nonprofit FundCon on March 24 and the Nonprofit Technology Conference March 23-25.

Nonprofit FundCon, held in New York City through New York Media, brings together fundraising and development executives from nonprofits across New York to discuss how to create a campaign and raise money. JMT will be exhibiting and sharing how advances in nonprofit technology solutions enable organizational effectiveness. Our CEO Jacqueline Tiso, will be speaking on the panel “Current Trends in Philanthropy” which will cover how to identify the most suitable donors for your nonprofit and how to use technology to enhance fundraising visibility.

The Nonprofit Technology Conference, produced by NTEN, The Nonprofit Technology Network, and held in Washington D.C., assembles over 2,000 nonprofit professionals from around the world where they can collaborate and discover new ways to spark change with technology. The conference offers over 100 sessions exploring technologies, best strategies, pressing issues and an exhibit hall highlighting the latest nonprofit products and services. JMT will be exhibiting at booth 521 where we will be speaking to attendees about how advances in cloud solutions for the back office is key to effective organizations. We will also be showcasing how JMT services and solutions have helped over 2000 clients for over 25 years.

“We are always excited to support the nonprofit community through participation and sponsorship of conferences like these.” says Jacqueline Tiso, Chief Executive Officer of JMT Consulting. “The face time and one-on-one conversations we gain from these events is priceless and helps us keep in touch with the most important issues that nonprofits face on a daily basis.”

About JMT Consulting Group:

JMT Consulting Group (http://jmtconsulting.com/) is a leading national provider of software and consulting services to charter schools, community healthcare organizations, nonprofits and governmental organizations. JMT Consulting Group offers a variety of services including hosting, business process improvement, implementation, system selection and system integration as well as a broad portfolio of software solutions.