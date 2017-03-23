NanaWall Systems CEO Recognized for 30 Years of Innovation

Cero produces clean, uniform, and ultra-thin lines for maximum light filled spaces that connect the interior to the exterior.

NanaWall Systems CEO Ebrahim Nana, whose revolutionary opening glass wall systems transformed home design more than 30 years ago, has been honored as one of Hanley Wood's HIVE 100 Innovators Award winners—a list of housing’s most innovative 100 people. The media company’s Housing, Innovation, Vision and Economics (HIVE) list salutes innovators who show housing’s future through their achievements across five disciplines: business management, design, finance and products.

“Being recognized by Hanley Wood is truly an honor,” said Nana. “We are proud to have introduced opening glass wall systems to the industry in 1986, and will continue to innovate and pioneer the category with new products that build upon more than 25 award-winning glass wall systems.”

“NanaWall products have the potential to change the way that owners design their homes and interact with their living space, allowing them to transform the structure and design of their home,” says Hanley Wood in its publication of the honorees.

During the company’s 30-year history, NanaWall achieved a number of major milestones, including:



1986: Perceiving an unmet need for flexible solutions to large architectural openings, the founders of Nana Wall Systems delivered their first wood-framed, opening glass wall in 1986.

1996: NanaWall Systems entered into partnership with Solarlux of Germany, the world leader in operable glass wall technology. Together, the companies have installed more than 1 million panels worldwide.

2005: Established its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Richmond, California, which has earned ISO 9001 recognition for its quality management system.

2012: The Richmond manufacturing facility produced its 5,000th job.

During its 30th anniversary, NanaWall also debuted these proprietary products:



Cero®: An entirely new category of glass walls, cero is a minimal framed floor-to-ceiling sliding glass wall system. Cero provides a minimalistic design with its large panels and thin profiles backed by NanaWall’s credible engineering, rigorous testing and flawless performance.

ClimaCLEAR™: The only frameless all-glass individual panel sliding system specifically engineered for transparent weather protection. With this introduction, NanaWall Systems now offers the most frameless glass wall systems in the industry.

Shades: NanaWall continues to expand the category by introducing the first integrated shade solution for operable glass wall panels. NanaWall Shades, designed specifically for NanaWall, are custom fitted to each panel and provide ultimate control of sun exposure and homeowner privacy, without losing the aesthetic of the NanaWall.

About NanaWall Systems

Celebrating its 30th anniversary, NanaWall Systems redefined the category of opening glass wall systems. During its 30-plus years in business, the company has earned the trust of architects, builders, design professionals and homeowners as a custom solution for re-imagining how buildings, people and the elements interact. By combining precision engineering and outstanding design options throughout more than 25 unique award-winning systems, NanaWall Systems advances design possibilities beyond the conventional for almost any space. NanaWall Systems is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with 24 showroom and design studio locations across North America.