"I open what I want, when I want, and drink as much as I want. And Halo keeps it fresh for me." - Jonah Beer, General Manager Frog's Leap Winery, Napa

Introducing ZOS Halo - the very first wine preserver that completely removes oxygen 100% from opened bottles of wine - keeping wine fresh for 2 months! Created by ZOS (Zero Oxygen Solutions) this revolutionary, patent-pending technology is poised to be a game changer. Incredibly convenient, easy-to-use and economically smart, wine drinkers and restaurateurs can try ZOS at a highly discounted price via KICKSTARTER, now through April 12, 2017.

Halo will completely change how wine drinkers enjoy their wine. Being able to trust that their wine will remain fresh, consumers can now open better quality wine without worrying about waste. They can open multiple bottles at once to make red and white wine drinkers happy at the same meal. Wine drinkers can open that second bottle, without pouring any down the drain.

“I’ve been a product engineer for over 30 years and I love to drink great wine,” said Halo inventor and ZOS CEO and President Greg Luzaich. “Like most people who drink great wine, it makes us crazy when we end up wasting a good bottle of wine because we didn’t finish it. The moment a bottle of wine is opened it begins to spoil. Even a few molecules of oxygen in an open bottle start a chain reaction that spoils the delicate flavor of wine.”

“When I was first introduced to the Halo product, I was pretty skeptical that it would work,” said Rick Tigner, President and CEO of Jackson Family Wines. “So I put Halo through two separate preservation tests with our La Crema Pinot Noir. After one week, two weeks, and even as we drank the last from the same bottle after 18 days, the wine was fresh, almost as if it had not been opened.”

To make it super simple for the user to know that the product is doing its job, Halo lights up and verifies that your precious bottle is being preserved correctly. With Halo, you can leave it for a few days, weeks or even up to 2 months. The ZOS technology is revolutionary wine preservation that will outperform any product at any price by several orders of magnitude.

“Over the years, I‘ve discovered and found that there are many wine preserving products on the market that attempt to make that open bottle of wine last a week or more,” says Jonah Beer, General Manager at Frog’s Leap Winery in the heart of Napa Valley. “I’ve tried and used almost all of them. The fact is that nothing works with complete and reliable success and some are really cumbersome to use. When I met Greg and saw what he created, I realized that winemakers and enthusiasts finally had a real solution that works.”

Greg Luzaich, the inventor of Halo and President and CEO of ZOS, has been a product engineer for over 30 years. Halo is set to launch a global Kickstarter campaign on March 13, 2017.

ZOS is located in Santa Rosa, CA.