Guild Education, which is pioneering a new approach to education as a benefit with employers like Chipotle Mexican Grill and Public Service Credit Union, is proud to announce a new addition to its executive team: Kendra Haberkorn as Vice President of People. Formerly the Vice President of People at Craftsy, Haberkorn will manage Guild’s People Operations, Talent, and Human Resources efforts.

With the addition of Haberkorn, women now lead six of Guild’s divisions, including Engineering led by Jessica Rusin, formerly of MobileDay. While Silicon Valley companies struggle to resolve wage gaps, workplace discrimination, and “brogrammer” cultures, Guild is one of the few startups to receive a share of the 9% of venture capital investments that went to companies with a female founder last year. What’s more, the majority of these companies have mixed-gender founding teams, and only 23% (including Guild) have solely female founders. The woman-led company raised more than $8 million in Series A funding, with investments from top female investors including Aileen Lee and Joanne Yuan of Cowboy Ventures and Stanford professor Fern Mandelbaum.

“Our team is passionate about helping companies offer educational benefits that enable their employees to advance in their education and career,” said Rachel Carlson, co-founder and chief executive of Guild Education. “Kendra, and the talented women across our company’s leadership team, bring unique perspectives to bear on building a corporate ecosystem that supports working adults from all walks of life with the right education benefits.”

Guild Education partners with leading employers to design education-as-a-benefit programs that attract, retain, and develop talent through awarding credit for on-the-job training, coaching each employee and putting them on a path toward earning a degree at one of Guild’s nonprofit university partners. Guild co-founders Rachel Carlson and Brittany Stich were named to the Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list for education earlier this year.

About Guild Education

Guild Education’s platform enables employers to offer education as a benefit, designing tuition reimbursement policies that align business goals, like talent development and retention, with affordable education programs that employees love. Guild’s network of nonprofit universities and learning providers offer a consortium of classes, programs, and college degrees. To learn more, visit http://www.guildeducation.com.