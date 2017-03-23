Clutch Names Liqui-Site a Top Inbound Marketing Agency

Liqui-Site’s standing on Clutch is a result of their expertise in digital services and their focus on client satisfaction.

Liqui-site, a NYC area digital marketing agency recently acquired by eMazzanti Technologies, a Hoboken-based IT consultant and managed services provider (MSP), was recently named as one of the Top Inbound Marketing Agencies for 2016 by Clutch.

Liqui-site is ranked 26th on the Clutch list of Top Inbound Marketing Agencies 2016 with an average customer review of 4.8 out of 5. Clutch, a B2B research firm based in Washington, DC, specializes in connecting companies with software and professional services based on its analyst-driven research methodologies and customer reviews.

“This recognition from Clutch is great news for our clients who seek to increase revenues,” stated Carl Mazzanti, CEO, eMazzanti Technologies. “It demonstrates that, in addition to world-class IT services, top-tier digital marketing assistance is now available to them through eMazzanti.”

To develop the Clutch list of Top Inbound Marketing Agencies, Clutch analysts researched companies with a proven ability to deliver on inbound marketing projects. The research leverages Clutch's proprietary Leaders Matrix methodology, mapping each firm's focus on inbound marketing services against their ability to deliver on clients' expectations.

Top Inbound Marketing Agency Criteria

Analysts at Clutch considered various factors when evaluating candidates for its Top Inbound Marketing Agencies designation. They looked closely at customer reviews, company track record, market presence, industry recognition and the types of inbound marketing services provided.

Clutch's extensive evaluation process clearly benefits companies that consistently produce great results for their clients, signaling their reliability and expertise to business buyers on Clutch.

“The leading agencies highlighted on our site have proven the ability to increase their clients’ lead generation and improve their brand messaging through content marketing, social media marketing, and email marketing,” stated Eleonora Israele, Senior Analyst at Clutch. “Liqui-Site’s standing on Clutch is a result of their expertise in digital services and their focus on client satisfaction.”

Liqui-site, now a division of eMazzanti Technologies, provides a broad range of digital marketing services, including website design, ecommerce sites, SEO, highly targeted digital ads, real-time bidding, search engine marketing, and email marketing and automation. Programs are tailored to clients’ needs to deliver leads, sales, greater profitability and impact. Liqui-site’s innovative team is driven by relationships, solutions and social good.

For more information about Liqui-site’s proven digital marketing expertise in your industry, visit http://www.liqui-site.com.

About Clutch

Clutch is a Washington, DC-based B2B research firm that identifies top service providers and solutions firms that deliver results for their clients. The Clutch methodology is an innovative research process melding the best of traditional B2B research and newer consumer review services. To date, Clutch has researched and reviewed 1000+ companies spanning 50+ market segments.

About eMazzanti Technologies

eMazzanti’s team of trained, certified IT experts rapidly deliver digital marketing services, retail POS and payment technology, cloud and mobile solutions, multi-site implementations, 24×7 outsourced network management, remote monitoring and support to increase productivity, data security and revenue growth for clients ranging from professional services firms to high-end global retailers.

eMazzanti has made the Inc. 5000 list seven years running, is a 2015, 2013 and 2012 Microsoft Partner of the Year, 2016 NJ Business of the Year, 5X WatchGuard Partner of the Year and one of the TOP 200 U.S. Microsoft Partners! Contact: 1-866-362-9926, info(at)emazzanti(dot)net or http://www.emazzanti.net Twitter: @emazzanti Facebook: Facebook.com/emazzantitechnologies.