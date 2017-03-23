Dan Ruth in "Life Behind Bars" Photo: Rolando Pellot Ruth is an actor of immense talent: profane, captivating, masterful.

Award-winning actor-writer, Dan Ruth, returns to 42nd Street's Laurie Beechman Theatre with his tour-de-force black comedy, "A Life Behind Bars." Fermented in over two decades of booze, bars and New York City gentrification, "A Life Behind Bars," directed by multiple-MAC and Bistro Winner, Tanya Moberly, is an unapologetic, darkly funny look at what can happen when you reach for the stars and grab for the bottle instead. The show, an inspiring and hilarious testament to survival and sobriety, was the 2016 United Solo™ Festival Award winner for “Best Autobiographical Show” and received a designation as “Best Seller” at the festival.

Four performances are scheduled at the Laurie Beechman Theatre: Tuesdays April 4th, April 25th & May 9th at 7PM and Wednesday, May 17th at 9:30PM. A $20 Cover charge and $20 food or drink minimum per person applies. Tickets may be purchased online at: Ovation. The Laurie Beechman Theatre is downstairs at the West Bank Café, 407 W 42nd St (at 9th Avenue), New York, NY 10036. Phone: (212) 695-6909. Please Note: The show is not recommended for people under 18 because of language and mature themes.

“Ruth is an actor of immense talent…profane, captivating, masterful.”

--Richmond Times Dispatch

Dan Ruth made his Off-Broadway debut with "A Life Behind Bars" at The United Solo™ Festival in October 2016. "A Life Behind Bars" was first developed with David Drake’s Solo Show Shop at The Abrons Center in 2014. Working with long-time friend and collaborator, Tanya Moberly, Ruth performed "A Life Behind Bars" to a single sold-out audience on December 19th, 2015 at Dixon Place in their main stage theatre and later went on to mount sold-out performances at both The Gutter Bar in Williamsburg, Brooklyn and at Theatre Lab in Richmond, Virginia in April and May of 2016 before bringing the show to The United Solo™. Sober for 10 years, Ruth had a lot of practice reaching for bottles, working as a bartender in New York City at Curtain Up! at Manhattan Plaza, Danny's Skylight Room on 46th Street, Metronome and the Brooklyn Ale House in Williamsburg, which he ran from 2009 until its closing in 2014.

