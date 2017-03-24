Invasive species cost the US hundreds of millions of dollars annually. Over 260 Iowans and experts from surrounding states will convene in southern Iowa next week to discuss challenges, strategies, and opportunities for improved invasive species management in Iowa.

The Midwest Invasive Plant Network with many partners have organized this event that will be the largest convening of invasive species professionals and citizens involved with invasive species management ever held in the state of Iowa.

Across two days, March 28 – 29, 2017 at the Honey Creek Resort at Rathbun Lake in Moravia, Iowa, over 60 presentations spanning topics on invasive plants, insects and other pests on land and in water will be offered.

The Iowa Invasive Species Conference is the first invasive species conference held in Iowa since 2000. The goal of the conference is to strengthen the management of invasive species, especially prevention, control, and containment.

Highlights of the conference will include an opening presentation on Tuesday, March 28 by one of the founders of the first Iowa Invasive Species Conference, Neil Bernstein from Mount Mercy University; a Verbal Judo Workshop with Bill Daleske, a retired police officer, where participants will learn how to actively listen and use verbal skills to diffuse tense or controversial situations; using animals such as goats who eat invasive plants or dogs who can find invasive plants or animals, strategies to detect and stop the spread of Emerald Ash Borer and other forest pest species; how to engage local volunteers; and the latest technologies such as Apps for mapping and monitoring invasive species.

Registration is closed, as maximum capacity has been met. However, complimentary media passes are available. Contact Belle Bergner at the number or email above to reserve a media pass and make arrangements for special interviews.

Additional information can be found at http://www.iowainvasives.org.