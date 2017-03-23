ChenMed Strategically Expands Executive Team

ChenMed operates 39 dedicated medical practices serving seniors in six states. .. fully committed to providing the personalized service that's vital to helping seniors enjoy more healthy days.

ChenMed, a privately owned medical, management and technology company transforming healthcare for seniors, today announced rapid completion of the strategic executive team expansion needed to further optimize growth and performance.

“We are pleased to announce several notable additions to the ChenMed executive team,” says Christopher Chen, MD, ChenMed Chief Executive Officer. “George Wheeler and Donald Trexler round-out our six-person Market President team established during the past 12 months. Plus, Jim Whitling and Gaurov Dayal, MD, each bring highly relevant experience to their respective new roles as Chief of Human Resources, and as EVP, Chief of Strategy and Growth.”

George Wheeler, Market President for JenCare Senior Medical Center in Virginia, joins ChenMed following years of distinguished service as Vice President, Managed Care and Contracting for the $3.5 billion Bon Secours Health System. He now has full P&L responsibility for the integrated medical practice that presently operates eight Virginia centers serving seniors living with multiple major and chronic health challenges.

Donald Trexler, Market President for JenCare Louisiana similarly oversees the operation of four JenCare centers providing best-in-class care to New Orleans seniors. He joins ChenMed after effectively leading five different healthcare companies as CEO during the past two decades (Acadia General Hospital; Cypress Point Surgical Hospital; Baton Rouge Radiology Group; Southern California Orthopaedic Institute; Bienville Orthopaedic Specialists).

Both George and Don report directly to ChenMed President Jeffrey Kang, MD. Like their Market President peers (Jason Barker, South Florida; Frank Mancuso, Chicago; Thomas Davis, Atlanta; Dennis Skrajewski, Kentucky), they are responsible for improving health outcomes and patient satisfaction from the industry-leading levels already being achieved in their markets. George is based in Richmond, and Don is based in New Orleans.

“Seniors in Louisiana and Virginia are truly blessed to have Don and George leading exceptional JenCare teams that are fully committed to providing the personalized service that’s vital to helping seniors enjoy more healthy days,” notes Dr. Jeff Kang, ChenMed President.

Prior to his tenure at Bon Secours Health System, George distinguished himself as Vice President and General Manager for Universal American; and as Market President, Kansas and Missouri, for Humana Inc. He also invested 17 years with Coventry Health Care, Inc., starting as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer for its Southern Health Services company, and rising to serve as President and Chief Executive Officer Coventry Health of Kansas.

Each of the hospitals and medical groups that Don led as CEO significantly improved profitability and patient satisfaction levels. Don also provided expert counsel to multiple regional and national healthcare clients as a principal in an independent consulting agency.

ChenMed Chief of Human Resources

Jim Whitling now oversees all HR-related support for ChenMed. Reporting to Dr. Chen, Jim brings almost two decades of experience as strategic advisor on all organizational and people-related matters to C-suite level executives at Alcon, a $6B division of Novartis, that specializes in eye-care related medical devices and pharmaceuticals (based in Fort Worth, Texas).

As VP, Head of HR, Jim most recently supported the $3.5B commercial operations in the U.S. and Canada. In previous roles, he led the HR function for the Europe, Africa & Middle East region and the Global Manufacturing & Quality Assurance groups across all regions for 26 sites and 10,000 associates.

“Years of double-digit growth and the absolute priority to effectively nurture our culture of servant leaders, make Jim an excellent choice to oversee Organizational Development, Talent Acquisition, Clinician Talent Acquisition, Learning and Development, Compensation and Benefits, Employment Compliance, and all HR-related support functions for ChenMed,” adds Dr. Chen.

ChenMed EVP, Chief of Strategic Growth

Gaurov, Dayal, MD, ChenMed EVP and Chief of Strategic Growth, will help identify and advance fertile business development opportunities enterprise wide for the ChenMed family of companies, and help further enhance the company’s already strong relationships with a variety of health plans.

“Gaurov is an innovative and operationally focused leader with experience in population health, physician group operations, health plan operations, hospital operations and pharmacy benefits management operations,” explains Dr. Chen to whom Dr. Dayal also reports directly.

“An authority on helping health organizations successfully make the journey from volume to value-based care, Gaurov’s clinic expertise is reinforced by the business and actuarial expertise needed to continually enhance technologies and clinical workflows to manage patient populations effectively.”

In his previous role as Senior Vice President, Health Care System Solutions and Strategy for Lumeris, Inc., Gaurov helped large health care systems and provider groups create and sustain meaningful payer-provider partnerships focused on value based care and centered around primary care physician engagement.

As President of Health Care Delivery, Finance and Integration for SSM Health Care/Dean Health System, Gaurov was operationally responsible for the $1.86B Dean Health Plan covering 400,000 lives; and for Navitus, a fully owned transparent pass through pharmacy benefit management company operating in 38 states and serving 4.2 million members. Gaurov also served as interim CEO for three Wisconsin hospitals, and was directly responsible for overseeing the post-merger integration for two companies he helped acquire.



