Innovative PET designs, shifting beverage packaging trends and sustainable packaging in a price sensitive South/Central America, Andean and Caribbean PET market take center stage at 5th SCAPET summit. Leading the deliberations is Sebastian Devis Rueda, Head of Shared Value at Postobon – Colombia’s biggest soft drinks brand – with insights on ‘New Plastics Economy and the Shift in Packaging Design, Recycling and Recovery’.

Joining him is another top brand – Alpina’s Maria Paula Ruiz, R&D & Packaging Development Manager with a talk on ‘Evolution of Packaging Designs for the Milk & Dairy Sector’ focusing on flexible packaging and aseptic/hot fills. The two brand owners also come together in a Panel Discussion on ‘Packaging to Enhance Consumers Experience’.

Speaking on new trends in specialty resins like ‘Highly Modified Co-polyesters’ is Jordi Foguet, MD, K-PET Consulting and Frank W. Embs, Director New Business Development, Auriga Polymers of Indorama Ventures with a presentation on ‘PEN/PET Blend & Copolymers’ used in industrial fibers, films and thermoforms including aerosol cans given its moisture barrier, gas barrier and heat resistant properties.

In tune with South America’s circular economy and policy on mandatory 25% inclusion of rPET by the bottling companies, 5th SCAPET brings in key discussions on ‘100% Thermoformability – The No Compromise rPET Sheet Solution’ plus `What’s Next for Colombia’s PET Recycling Market?’ by Starlinger and Apropet. In addition, Nextek explains how PET Recycling is no longer restricted to bottles but can include thermoforms as well.

Other 5th SCAPET highlights include:



PET and Intermediates Markets: Past, Present, Future – Nexant

Growing PET Applications: What’s Driving the Market? Perspective from Venezuela – Industrias Venpet

China’s PTA Capacity & PET Supply – Impact on Global Trade & Market Dynamics – China Resources Packaging Materials

Focus on the New IPS Range of Machines that Combine Performance with Flexibility – Sacmi

Innovations in Thermoforming – Foundation Institute for the Plastic & Rubber Research and Training (ICIPC)

Organized by Centre for Management Technology (CMT), and sponsored by Husky, Dak Americas, Viscotec and SACMI, 5th SCAPET features a Post Conference Workshop on Recycling for a Circular Economy conducted by Edward Kosior, Managing Director, Nextek.

