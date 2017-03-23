InstaVoice on Alexa InstaVoice is a frontrunner in the Alexa Skillset voice messaging environment. We are hoping that subscribers will find value in the enhanced forum and experience the engaging wave of change that connected technology promises.

Kirusa, a global leader in providing telecom & social media solutions, has announced yet another first-of-its-kind initiative by presenting InstaVoice as the first Voicemail app on Alexa-enabled devices - Amazon Echo and Amazon Dot. With this latest development, users can directly access InstaVoice’s Voicemail features as part of Alexa’s myriad skill sets.

Kirusa’s InstaVoice Service provides an intuitive chat-like interface that hosts features like unlimited voicemails, missed call alerts over data, transcribed content delivery over email, the option to link multiple numbers, and message withdrawal. The collaboration with Amazon integrates InstaVoice into the ‘Alexa-skills’ ecosystem. Users can configure their InstaVoice account to avail a seamless access to voicemails over Alexa Platform.

“Kirusa goes a step further in its consistent endeavor to deliver innovative, reliable, adaptable and integrated voice services,” said Inderpal Singh Mumick, Founder, and CEO of Kirusa. “Amazon’s Alexa is a precursor to the much anticipated IOT revolution; wherein one can expect the fundamental transformation of messaging over the cloud, powered by voice technology. We are looking forward to seeing the results of this combined effort, meant to enhance a user’s experience of voicemails,” he further added.

Sharing the same spirit, Surinder Singh Anand, Vice President of product management said, “I am delighted to see that InstaVoice is a frontrunner in the Alexa Skillset voice messaging environment. We are hoping that subscribers will find value in the enhanced forum and experience the engaging wave of change that connected technology promises.”

Accessing voicemails and inbox status on the Alexa platform requires the user to set up a passcode after installing their InstaVoice account. To start listening to the voicemails, one has to simply say, “Alexa, start InstaVoice.” The command is followed by a swift response from the virtual assistant, asking for the access passcode. This is followed by continuous updates on the user’s voicemails and inbox until you say “Alexa Stop.” The user can ask Alexa to skip to the next message or voicemail suiting their convenience.

