AALU and GAMA International announced yesterday that the associations will partner on behalf of their members and clients to create alignment among the life insurance distribution community.

The statement was made by Bonnie Godsman, Chief Executive Officer of GAMA, and Marc Cadin, Chief Operating Officer of AALU, on the main stage at GAMA’s LAMP (Leadership & Management Program) conference in Washington, DC.

“AALU’s core strength in advocacy will be game-changing for our producers’ ability to serve their clients in an uncertain marketplace,” Godsman said. “The introduction of their legislative and regulatory expertise will be an incredible asset to GAMA members and their capacity to do business.”

“GAMA has an esteemed history of developing the best in the distribution space,” Cadin responded. “AALU’s mission is to strengthen, grow, promote, and advocate for the life insurance community, and we are excited to work with GAMA members in that endeavor.”

Godsman will also join AALU leaders on their 2017 Annual Meeting main platform at the end of April.

Prior to announcing this partnership, AALU and GAMA were closely aligned for many years. This week, AALU past president Nat Perlmutter was inducted into the GAMA International Management Hall of Fame—the organization’s most prestigious annual award recognizing individual field leaders who have spent their careers serving the industry and building a thriving practice.

About AALU

AALU is the leading organization of life insurance professionals who are a trusted voice on policy issues impacting Americans' financial security and retirement savings. Its members are leaders in the life insurance community. AALU's mission is to strengthen, grow, promote and advocate for the life insurance industry, ensuring a unified voice and a diverse membership. For more information, visit http://www.aalu.org.

About GAMA International

GAMA International is the only association dedicated to promoting the professional development needs and leadership skills of first-line and front-line leaders in the insurance, investment, and financial services industry. The organization boasts a neutral venue where members can network with peer professionals, and offers exclusive opportunities for professional growth and award recognition to industry leaders who achieve standards of excellence.