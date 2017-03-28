Wonderlic and HiringThing Integration Hiring managers can immediately hire smarter and avoid costly mishires.

The consequences of making a poor hiring decision are devastating to small and large businesses alike. The total costs vary from source to source: Recruiter Jorgen Sunberg estimates the cost of a bad hire at $840,000, while the Department of Labor estimates are a bit more conservative, at 30% of an employee’s annual earnings. Bottom Line: Even the most conservative estimates reflect undeniably real and substantial costs of bad hiring decisions.

While a number of technology tools exist to help improve hiring, few have found ways to collaborate at the scale with which Wonderlic and HiringThing have achieved. Candidate selection expert, Wonderlic, and applicant tracking system, HiringThing, recognized that an embedded integration of their technology could improve hiring outcomes. The development process was guided by a mutual understanding that integrated software should give users the feeling that they are engaging with a singular platform, versus two different services simply showing up on the same screen. The intuitive, self-guided recruiting and hiring system makes it easy for businesses of all sizes to find the best talent for their open positions and helps avoid costly hiring mistakes.

With these services working together, hiring managers and recruiters can capture and utilize key candidate data to spend more of their time in high-impact activities, namely connecting live with their candidates. Combining HiringThing’s award-winning applicant tracking software with Wonderlic’s proven candidate insights, the two HR tech firms are making hiring smarter.

“HiringThing is committed to providing our customers with best-in-class solutions that will help them streamline processes and grow their business," said Josh Siler, Founder & CTO of HiringThing. "Wonderlic is a logical addition to our platform, and will help our customers further achieve hiring happiness.”

Specifically, the integration allows hiring managers and recruiters to sort candidates by how well they fit the job openings from within the HiringThing platform. High-level candidate scores are available along with detailed, in-depth results. Combining self-service administration with intuitive user design, the entire process is so simple that users can configure and launch their own accounts in under ten minutes. Employers with immediate hiring needs can start posting openings and testing candidates without cumbersome processes. The results have been validated with in-depth research and scientifically proven to predict the success of future candidates.

Describing the integration, Charlie Wonderlic, CEO of Wonderlic said, “the power of this integration is the speed and ease with which hiring managers can immediately hire smarter and avoid costly mishires.”

For more information about the integrated services, visit http://www.hiringthing.com.

About HiringThing

HiringThing is an award-winning applicant tracking system that helps make the hiring process easier and faster by automating processes and organizing data. Companies can use this intuitive software to save time, resources and money by posting jobs online, organizing applicants and hiring great employees. For more information, contact 888-799-2023.

About Wonderlic

Wonderlic is a privately-held, pre-employment assessment company. Wonscore from Wonderlic is an easier, faster way to hire better employees and predict job performance with a scientifically proven platform helps easily identify who to interview and hire. For more information, contact 800-323-3742 or visit http://www.wonderlic.com/wonscore.