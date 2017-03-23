Alvin was a career car salesman who started with Studebakers but ultimately built a fabulous business and career selling Fiats, Ferrari and Mercedes."

Alvin J Brooks, retired General Partner & Secretary of the Board of Managers of Mercedes Benz of Arlington - an American Service Center Company – passed away Friday March 17, 2017 due to complications stemming from Parkinson’s disease. He was 84.

After a stint in the army during the Korean War, Alvin Brooks returned home to work for his father Saul Brooks at the American Service Center (ASC), a Studebaker Dealership. “Alvin was a career car salesman who started with Studebakers but ultimately built a fabulous business and career selling Fiats, Ferrari and Mercedes,” says Alvin’s business partner of 60 years, Morty Zetlin.

Under Alvin’s diligent management and inspiring leadership, ASC became the largest Fiat Dealer in the US and the first Fiat dealer to sell over 500 cars in a year. Alvin was highly respected among his peers, and was elected to the Fiat Dealer Counsel. After serving many terms, he ultimately rose to Vice-Chairman of the counsel.

Although Fiat exited the US market in 1983, Alvin continued his career in the automotive industry when he was contacted by Fiat-owned Ferrari. Alvin’s hard work and dedication led to Ferrari’s approval of ASC, and Alvin successfully ran the Ferrari dealership from 1982-1997. In 1997, ASC continued as an exclusive dealership with Mercedes Benz, after its initial franchising in 1957. Mercedes-Benz of Alexandria was opened in 2002 and American Service Center was renamed Mercedes Benz of Arlington in 2008.

Alvin Brooks worked for ASC companies for nearly 60 years, and was widely acknowledged as an ethical and knowledgeable dealer. Everyday of his career, he brought a passion for the automotive industry and kindness towards those he worked with.

Alvin was the son of Reba and Saul Brooks, and attended Hebrew School at Agudas Achim Congregation on Quackenbos Street in DC where his Bar Mitzvah was held in 1945. He graduated from Coolidge High School and the University of Maryland, College Park with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration.

ALVIN J. BROOKS of Potomac, MD. Beloved soul mate of Gail Breman; loving father of Annette Brooks, dear brother of Cynthia (Morton) Zetlin; cherished grandfather of Brittani, Lauren and Sam; adored uncle of Zsuzsi and Mark Zetlin, Donna and Jim Gramm, Bonnie and John Harte and their families. - See more at: http://www.legacy.com/obituaries/washingtonpost/obituary.aspx?fhid=10909&n=alvin-brooks&pid=184576425#sthash.WIB7QvXf.dpuf