C&S Wholesale Grocers Donates Nearly 700,000 Cartons of Milk For Kids

C&S Wholesale Grocers is proud to announce a recent donation of nearly 700,000 cartons of shelf-stable milk to Feeding America food banks to support child nutrition programs. The milk will be distributed through School Pantry and BackPack programs operated by the local food bank.

C&S worked with local food banks in their markets to identify the most needed items. High-value, kid-friendly foods, like shelf-stable milk, were items repeatedly requested for use in the food banks’ child nutrition programs. Through School Pantry and BackPack programs, food banks are able to distribute kid-friendly food so that children in need can have access to nutritious food in the evenings and weekends.

The 8-ounce cartons of milk, 1% and chocolate, are fortified with Vitamins A and D and do not contain artificial growth hormones. The milk is shelf-stable because refrigeration is not typically available for BackPack and School Pantry program models

The following 24 food banks each received 25,000 cartons of milk to be distributed to schools in C&S communities that operate a BackPack or a School Pantry Program:

AL Montgomery Area Food Bank, Montgomery

CA Community Food Bank, Fresno

CA Sacramento Food Bank and Family Services, Sacramento

CA Second Harvest Food Bank of San Joaquin and Stanislaus Counties, Manteca

CT Foodshare, Bloomfield

FL Feeding America Tampa Bay, Tampa

FL Feeding Northeast Florida, Jacksonville

FL Feeding South Florida, Pembroke Park

FL Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, Orlando

HI Hawaii Foodbank, Honolulu

LA Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana, New Orleans

MD Maryland Food Bank, Baltimore

NJ Community Foodbank of New Jersey, Hillside

NY Food Bank of the Hudson Valley, Cornwall-on-Hudson

NY Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York, Latham

PA Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, Harrisburg

PA Greater Berks Food Bank, Reading

PA Second Harvest Food Bank of Lehigh Valley and NE Pennsylvania, Nazareth

PA Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania, Erie

SC Harvest Hope Food Bank, Greenville

SC Lowcountry Food Bank, Charleston

TX Houston Food Bank, Houston

TX North Texas Food Bank, Dallas

VT Vermont Foodbank, Brattleboro

“Feeding America is committed to providing more nutritious food items to low-income families,” said Nancy Curby, Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships & Operations. “When children can’t focus or learn in school because they are hungry, they are less likely to achieve academic success. We are so grateful to C&S Wholesale Grocers for their continued support and this donation of shelf-stable milk for our child nutrition programs.”

“Food is a prescription for health,” said Debra Vizzi, President and CEO of the Community FoodBank of New Jersey. “We and C&S are committed to providing healthy, nutritious food to the families we serve. The FoodBank is deeply appreciative of C&S’s donation of 25,000 cartons of milk. This milk will reach New Jersey children in need; giving them the necessary nutrients to grow and learn. Together, we are partnering to provide healthy food choices.”

Additionally, C&S’s support for Feeding America included nutrition educational materials for food banks to share with schools for children and families.

ABOUT C&S WHOLESALE GROCERS, INC.

C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc., based in Keene, NH, is the largest wholesale grocery supply company in the U.S. and the industry leader in supply chain innovation. Founded in 1918 as a supplier to independent grocery stores, C&S now services customers of all sizes, supplying more than 14,000 independent supermarkets, chain stores, military bases, and institutions with over 140,000 different products. To learn more, please visit http://cswg.com.

C&S community involvement programs support initiatives to fight hunger and to promote the health and enrichment of communities that are homes to the company's employees and facilities. To learn more, please visit http://community.cswg.com.

ABOUT FEEDING AMERICA

Feeding America is the nationwide network of 200 food banks that leads the fight against hunger in the United States. Together, they provide food to more than 46 million people through 60,000 food pantries and meal programs in communities across America. Feeding America also supports programs that improve food security among the people they serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Individuals, charities, businesses and government all have a role in ending hunger. Donate. Volunteer. Advocate. Educate. Together we can solve hunger. Visit http://www.feedingamerica.org, find them on Facebook, or follow them on Twitter.