Lawyers Travel, a law firm-focused travel management company representing over 200 of the world’s leading law firms, will moderate the educational session for legal administrators “Tips for Significantly Reducing Law Firm Travel Costs” at the upcoming 2017 Association of Legal Administrators (ALA) Annual Conference & Expo in Denver, CO on Tuesday 4/4 from 10:15 to 11:15.

The session will feature an expert industry panel including Stephen Dempsey, Director of Administration for the Washington, DC office of Sidley Austin LLP; Patrick Guilfoyle, Assistant Director of Support Services for Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP; R.J. Filipski, Vice President of Business Development for Concur, an SAP Company and Scott Jordan, Director of New York Sales for Delta Air Lines.

“Typically, the second largest expense for a law firm is travel and often that includes a large percentage of last-minute, complex travel as well as significant non-billable costs,” noted Michael Steiner, Executive Vice President at Lawyers Travel, who will be moderating the 60 minute session. “We look forward to laying out some of the most effective strategies law firm administrators can take to make the most of their travel programs and reduce overall costs.”

The session will explore best practices for managing a law firm's travel, including airfare and hotel rate negotiations, online booking and expense management. Attendees will learn how to put in place strategic solutions to help service law firm travelers more efficiently, drive travel policy compliance and increase bottom-line savings.

Session includes:

-Key factors needed to negotiate and optimize hotel and airline agreements.

-Benchmarking travel spend data and policies of similar firms.

-Conversation with firms who’ve developed robust travel programs with examples of how tightening a travel policy can save money for the bottom line.

