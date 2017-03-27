Actor and host, Rob Lowe, open a segment that discusses "tools for start-up businesses" on this enjoyable and informative episode of "Informed."

According to the Small Business Administration, firms that employed fewer than 500 workers - the definition of a small business - accounted for 22.9 million net new jobs between 1993 and 2014. Also, since the last recession, small firms created as much as 60 percent of the net new jobs from mid-2009 to the present day, with those who employ between 20 and 499 workers, leading job creation. Also, based on U.S Census Bureau statistics from 2011, small business firms were responsible for over 48 percent of private sector payrolls. Companies with less than 100 workers employed 34.3 percent of the American workforce, and those with less than 20 employees, over 17 percent.

With limited human resources, small budgets, and not enough hours in the day, small business owners face an uphill battle right from the beginning. New internet technologies, however, have provided start-ups with access to services previously out of financial reach. Rob Lowe will examine these points, and the many new tools for startup businesses, on this episode of "Informed."

