On this episode of "Informed' for public television, actor Rob Lowe presents the highly interesting and entertaining topic of "Genealogy Research."

Over the past ten to fifteen years, genealogy research has become quite popular. Several television programs and new search methods made possible by the internet have sparked unprecedented interest in the subject. Many websites today offer advanced tools not available just ten years ago. Also, more and more municipalities continue to make birth, death, and marriage records available.

People research family history for several reasons which include a desire to understand their place in the greater historical picture, a responsibility to preserve the past for subsequent generations, or simply for personal entertainment and satisfaction. Others search their roots hoping to find great family status or a connection to royalty. In the United States, for example, a growing pride in our pioneers has led many Americans to look for ties to our nation's early settlers. Rob Lowe will introduce a piece that will discuss these topics, and more, in this chapter of “Informed” for Public Television.

A team of seasoned producers, editors, and writers independently produce the award-winning "Informed" series. This program is exclusively created for Public Television stations and distributed to PBS member stations.