From April 10 – May 21, 2017, Northwest Women’s Fitness Club will be hosting a 6-week Spring Wellness Challenge that is designed to increase a woman’s strength, stamina, and daily health habits. In addition to the trainers being available each week, prizes will also be awarded for the most Wellness Points, highest percentage of weight loss, and for activity challenges.

This 6-week challenge is open to members of the Northwest Women’s Fitness Club as well as non-members. If non-members signup for the challenge, they will receive a 6-week trial membership in addition to the weigh-in, weekly email support, pre/post girth and body fat measurements. As an added benefit to current members, when they invite a friend to join them on the 6-week challenge, both participants will receive 10% off the entry fee.

There will be an information and planning meeting on Wednesday, April 5, at Northwest Women’s Fitness Club from 7:30pm – 9:00pm to review the challenge requirements and how to win weekly prizes. The challenge will start on April 10 and will include the initial weigh in. If a participant cannot make it to the club, they must call in their weight no later than the end of the day in order to be eligible for that week’s prizes. The final weigh in will be on May 21 and if a participant cannot make it to the club, they must call in their weight to be eligible for the weight loss grand prize and benchmark improvement grand prize.

There are multiple packages to choose from for this 6-week Spring Wellness Challenge. The packages include Flying Solo, Jump-Start, Rookie, Coach Me, and Train Me. These packages are designed to fit everyone’s needs from nutritional counseling to daily support and training reviews. As owner of Northwest Women’s Fitness Club, Elizabeth Kramer says, “when you come into Northwest Women’s Fitness, the people here are happy and it’s a healthy, nurturing environment.”

The Northwest Women’s Fitness Club was founded in 1945. Elizabeth Kramer purchased the club in 2013 and has continued to focus on overall women's wellness, strength, and confidence. The all women’s club now offers a variety of classes for large group and small group training, massages, and nutritional assistance.

To register for the 6-Week Spring Wellness Challenge with Northwest Women’s Fitness Club, please call 503-287-0655 or visit the front desk at 2714 NE Broadway Portland, OR 97232.