Enterprise IoT Summit 2017 Submission deadline extended to March 26, 2017 to nominate leading enterprise IoT innovators and industrialist

Nominations for the top Top Enterprise Innovators, Industrialist of the year will be announced at the Enterprise IoT Summit 2017 on March 28, 2017. Deadline for submitting nominations has been extended until 5:00 Central Time on Sunday, March 26, 2017. Selections will be based upon leadership in developing and implementing digital transformation solutions using industrial IoT and/or 5G technologies. Individuals, teams, companies, products and services are eligible for recognition by the Enterprise IoT Insights, RCR Wireless News and Enterprise IoT Summit 2017 editorial team, advisory board members and analyst angle contributors.

Submit Nominations: Deadline is March 26, 2017

Register for “virtual pass” to watch live streamed keynotes

Purchase full conference pass - Save $750

View Inaugural list of top 50 IIoT and 5G Innovator and Industrialist

About Enterprise IoT Insights

Enterprise IoT Insights is a multichannel community and event series for ICT decision makers seeking community networking, use cases, product demos, insights, and analysis to make informed Industrial and enterprise IoT buying decisions. For vendors, suppliers, and investors looking to monetize Industrial and enterprise IoT investments, products and services, Enterprise IoT Insights delivers scalable, measurable thought leadership, lead generation and revenue generating digital marketing solutions. http://www.enterpriseiotinsights.com

About RCR Wireless News

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless, telecom and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to industry and enterprise professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analyst and investors. RCR Wireless News connects technology readers and companies with their industries, their customers and talent by pairing credible and actionable industry information with measurable sales and recruitment lead generation programs to procure customers and talent. Our dedication to editorial excellence coupled with one of the industry’s most comprehensive industry databases and digital networks, leads readers and sponsors to consistently choose RCR Wireless News over other industry sources and publications. http://www.rcrwireless.com