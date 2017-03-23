Festo Names AWC its Newest Distributor

Festo today named AWC to distribute process automation products in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. Festo is one of the world’s leading suppliers of pneumatic and electric motion actuation components and subassemblies.

AWC offers customers a team of more than 400 engineers, technical support and service specialists across 30 local customer care centers, located mainly in the southern U.S.

“AWC’s motto ‘Winning Together’ is our commitment to proactively provide the right information, products and assistance to our customers,” said Bob Wenyon, President and CEO. “Working together with our trusted technology partners, such as Festo, enables us to keep that promise.”

For more information on Festo, call 800-993-3786 and visit http://www.festo.us. AWC can be reached at 800-364-0292 and http://www.awc-inc.com.

About Festo

Festo is a leading manufacturer of pneumatic and electromechanical systems, components, and controls for process and industrial automation. For more than 40 years, Festo Corporation has continuously elevated the state of manufacturing with innovations and optimized motion control solutions that deliver higher performing, more profitable automated manufacturing and processing equipment.

