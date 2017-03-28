L.L.Bean Chooses Project Adventure to Build Ropes Course

Project Adventure builds a ropes course for L.L.Bean to expand Outdoor Discovery School. "We're honored to have partnered with L.L.Bean on a project that will expand its program offerings with a unique new element." -Richard Ross, Executive Director, Project Adventure

When L.L.Bean decided to build upon its extensive array of outdoor activities offered at their Outdoor Discovery Schools, they knew they wanted a challenging adventure-based outdoor learning experience that combined teamwork, problem-solving, relationship building and more. As a result, L.L.Bean chose Project Adventure to design and install a ropes course, as well as provide training in outdoor experiential learning to its staff.

Project Adventure has been working with schools and organizations for 45 years and was excited when L.L.Bean approached them about the opportunity to develop a ropes course that encourages team building, improves communication and decision-making, all while having a great time outdoors. Richard Ross, the Executive Director of Project Adventure, stated, “We’re honored to have partnered with L.L.Bean on a project that will expand its program offerings with a unique new element.”

While the work may have started this past fall, it will continue far into the future as staff members at L.L.Bean will be trained as course facilitators to develop social emotional learning programs that benefit area schools, youth agencies, and other local organizations.

