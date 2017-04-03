Rare Concert Poster Auction With CGC Grading Now Open For Bids

Over 150 vintage 1960's concert posters have been independently authenticated and graded by CGC.

Many collectors believe vintage concert posters with CGC grading represent the most exciting opportunity in the marketplace today.

Psychedelic Art Exchange announces the world's first auction of vintage 1960's concert posters that have all been independently graded and authenticated by CGC. The auction starts April 3, 2017 and ends Sunday, April 9, 2017 at 9pm EDT. All posters will be sold unreserved and have a starting bid of $100 or less.

"Independent third party authentication and grading by CGC has busted the market for vintage concert posters wide open," stated Scott Tilson, of Psychedelic Art Exchange. " Collectors can now buy these posters with confidence and ease. They know they're getting exactly what pay for."

"CGC is the trusted world leader for independent, third party authentication and grading of collectibles," explained Tilson. "They have graded literally billions of dollars of rare coins, paper money and comic books. So, it's easy to understand why collector's are now snapping up CGC graded concert posters whenever they become available."

The auction contains over 150 vintage 1960's concert posters promoted by Bill Graham at the Fillmore Auditorium, Chet Helms' Family Dog at the Avalon Ballroom, and Russ Gibb at the Grande Ballroom.

Bands on the posters include Andy Warhol and The Velvet Underground , Grateful Dead, Jimi Hendrix, The Doors, Janis Joplin, Chuck Berry, Cream, The Band, Jefferson Airplane, and many others.

"We just published a free Collectors Guide that explains these beautiful posters are historically important and issued in tiny quantities. Very few survive today," added Tilson. "When collectors compare our $100 opening bids to mass produced coins, comic books and baseball cards that can be worth millions, they get very excited. That's why demand is growing so fast!"

Get your free Concert Poster Collector's Guide and check out the auction at ConcertPosterGallery.com

Scott Tilson
Psychedelic Art Exchange
+1 435-659-1660
Glen Trosch
Psychedelic Art Exchange
410-218-0228
BG105 Concert poster,Jimi Hendrix Concert poster,Fillmore Concert PosterJimi Hendrix BG105 Concert posterJim Hendrix Flying Eyeball Concert Poster at Fillmore Auditorium by Rick GriffinLed Zeppelin BG170 Concert PosterLed Zeppelin BG170 Concert PosterLed Zeppelin BG170 Concert Poster at Fillmore AuditoriumChuck Berry Concert poster, CGC Concert Poster,Chuck Berry BG55 Concert PosterChuck Berry BG55 Concert poster Fillmore AuditoriumAndy Warhol and The Velvet Underground Concert PosterAndy Warhol and The Velvet Underground Concert PosterThe Doors BG186 Concert PosterThe Doors BG186 Concert Poster