A new post at North Carolina-based American IRA and its “Self-Directed IRA Corner” asks a question that many retirement investors are wondering about themselves: when does it make sense to roll over a 401(k) to an IRA?

The answer, argues blog author and American IRA CEO Jim Hitt, is that it’s often advantageous to do exactly that when self-directing. The article points out a wide range of reasons why this is the case, from Self-Directed investing in retirement to utilizing the tax free growth possible in a Roth IRA.

“The IRS allows for many investment types in an IRA,” says Jim Hitt. “Many people aren’t even aware that there is a way of Self-Directing an IRA, let alone the different investment assets available for tax protection. In this article, my goal was to point out just how many advantages there can be in rolling over a 401(k) to a Self-Directed IRA.”

The list of available investments is staggering. Rental homes, precious metals, apartment buildings, commercial real estate, venture capital—there are plenty of different ways to invest in retirement when done the right way. And for many people, this means that rolling over an employer-provided 401(k) to a Self-Directed IRA might be the fastest way to take over their financial plan and their retirement strategy.

“Although a lot of first-time investors think it’s scary to control investments yourself,” says Hitt,” the truth is that it can be empowering. Knowing all of the different options is just a first step for many. Even if retirement is far off for some, that only means there is more time to learn the available options. And if retirement is close by, that means you might have to take control in order to get the returns you need.”

The blog post goes into greater detail about why many investors might choose to roll over a 401(k) to an IRA. In addition to the advantages possible with a Self-Directed Roth IRA, the simple ability to take over one’s finances can be a boon to many. The article even goes into more detail about inheriting a Roth IRA from a family member, which can be important for those who want to make sure they live a solid financial legacy for their loved ones.

