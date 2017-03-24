ARN Award Winners Announced During 2017 Conference

“The ARN Awards annually recognize airports and operators for the work they’ve done in food, retail and customer service,” says Ramon Lo, publisher at ARN. “This year’s winners are truly deserving.”

The ARN Awards, which recognize excellence in the airport concessions industry, were presented on the final night of Airport Revenue News’ annual conference at the Hyatt Regency in New Orleans.

The awards process began in September 2016 and involved the entire airport industry in soliciting nominations. The industry then helped in short-listing a group of finalists in each category. A committee of industry professionals voted to determine the ultimate winners.

For the second year in a row the awards program included a separate set of awards presented by USA TODAY – its 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. This set of awards was developed in partnership with ARN to allow the traveling public the opportunity to weigh in on categories such as the best airports for dining and shopping, as well as restaurants and stores noted for being travelers’ favorites with regards to local dining and shopping, atmosphere and customer service.

“We are excited to be able to recognize the 2017 winners in the USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Airport awards,” says Travis Seward, VP of 10Best.com. “Our readers are looking for the trusted experiences while traveling, and these winners represent the best of what airports offer.”

All winners will be featured in the April issue of ARN. The issue will also recap the highlights of the 2017 conference.

Below is a comprehensive list of the categories and winners.

ARN Awards

Property Manager of the Year

Elizabeth Grzechowiak

Airport with the Best Customer Service

Large: Dallas/Fort Worth International

Medium: San Diego International

Small: Indianapolis International

Airport with the Best Management Team

Large: San Francisco International

Medium: Portland International

Small: Pittsburgh International

Airport with the Best Overall Program

Large: Los Angeles International

Medium: Portland International

Small: Indianapolis International

Airport with the Best Program Design

Large: Los Angeles International

Medium: Dallas Love Field

Small: Long Beach

Airport Restaurant Bar of the Year

Large operator: Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge by Delaware North

Small operator: Jack Duggan’s Pub & Restaurant by Jack Duggan’s

Best Airport Restaurant Design

Large operator: Page by OTG -- DCA Terminal A

Small operator: Eastern Market by Midfield Concessions Enterprises -- DTW McNamara Terminal

Best Chef-Driven, Local or Regional Restaurant

Large operator: Matt’s Big Breakfast by SSP America

Small operator: Stumptown Coffee Roasters by LaTrelle’s Management

Best DBE Operator

LaTrelle’s Management

Best Food & Beverage Brand Restaurateur

Large restaurateur: SSP America

Small restaurateur: High Flying Foods

Best Franchisor

Dunkin’ Donuts

Best Innovation

Grab Mobile App by Grab

Best Local or Regional Retail Store

Large retailer: Gallery Eppley by Hudson Group

Small retailer: Greetings from Colorado by Avila Retail Development and Management

Best New Food & Beverage Concept

Large operator: Avenue des Canadiens by HMSHost Corp.

Small operator: Artisan Market by High Flying Foods

Best New Specialty Retail Concept

Large retailer: The Miles Shop by OTG

Small retailer: Naturally Inspired by Naturally Inspired

Best Overall Food & Beverage Restaurateur

Large restaurateur: HMSHost Corp.

Small restaurateur: High Flying Foods

Best Overall Retailer

Large retailer: Paradies Lagardère

Small retailer: NewsLink Group

Best Passenger Services

XpresSpa

Best Retail Store Design

Large retailer: Dylan’s Candy Bar by Paradies Lagardère -- DFW Terminal D

Small retailer: See’s Candies by Pacific Gateway Concessions -- SFO Terminal 3

Best Specialty Retail Brand Operator

Larger retailer: Paradies Lagardère for Brooks Brothers

Small retailer: Marshall Retail Group

Best Travel Convenience Operator

Larger operator: Hudson Group

Small operator: NewsLink Group

Restaurateur with the Highest Regard for Customer Service

Large restaurateur: HMSHost Corp.

Small restaurateur: Vino Volo

Retailer with the Highest Regard for Customer Service

Large retailer: InMotion Entertainment Group

Small retailer: Be Relax

USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards

Best Airport Bar

Whisky River - Charlotte Douglas International

Best Airport Bar/Restaurant Atmosphere

Saison - Newark Liberty International

Best Airport Bar/Restaurant Wait Staff

Vino Volo - Austin-Bergstrom International

Best Airport for Dining

Long Beach

Best Airport for Shopping

Toronto Pearson International

Best Airport Grab-and-Go Dining

Earthbar - Los Angeles International

Best Airport Local/Regional Dining

Harry & Izzy’s Steakhouse - Indianapolis International

Best Airport Newsstand/Travel Essential

North Loop Market - Minneapolis-St. Paul International

Best Airport Shop for Local Merchandise

Gallery Eppley - Eppley Airfield

Best Airport Sit-Down Dining

Whisky River - Charlotte Douglas International