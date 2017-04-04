Zillow Group Implements ScheduleAnywhere ScheduleAnywhere has been a game changer for us.

Atlas Business Solutions, Inc. announced today that Zillow Group has implemented the staff scheduling application ScheduleAnywhere. Zillow Group chose ScheduleAnywhere for managing and communicating work schedules because of its ease of use and flexibility.

Zillow Group, the online home-related marketplace, has experienced rapid growth and needed a better way to manage staff schedules. Each month, Zillow Group adds an average of 20 new people to its headcount. In the past, staff used other software systems, combined with personal calendars, to schedule staff. As its number of employees continued to expand, so did Zillow Group’s need for an advanced method of employee scheduling.

“We rotate our work schedules every six months, so we needed something that was user friendly and efficient,” said Melanie Harris, a Premier Agent Concierge for Zillow Group.

Between regular schedule changes and the addition of new team members, using the old method of scheduling would have tripled the number of labor hours needed to assign team members to shifts. Now, using ScheduleAnywhere, the Zillow Group team has seen happier employees and fewer administrative hassles and headaches.

“Everybody loves ScheduleAnywhere’s ease of use,” Harris said.

Implementation was seamless and the team adopted the scheduling software quickly. Specifically, staff and management at Zillow Group have liked having the ability to see when other teams are scheduled to work. This has been a tremendous asset for the management team, as it has helped save time coordinating staff.

“ScheduleAnywhere has been a game changer for us. It’s been pivotal in helping us manage multiple teams and schedules,” Harris commented.

“We’re pleased to be helping the Zillow Group streamline their staff scheduling process,” said Jon Forknell, Vice President and General Manager of Atlas Business Solutions. “They have been diligent in their review of our scheduling software and we’re thrilled to have passed their test with flying colors.”

What is ScheduleAnywhere?

ScheduleAnywhere is online employee scheduling software from Atlas Business Solutions. This Software as a Service (SaaS) works for any business that schedules shifts, including healthcare, public safety, energy, government, retail and business services. The software ensures proper shift coverage, eliminates scheduling conflicts, manages shift rotations, tracks time-off and hours scheduled, handles staff availability and time-off requests, tracks skills and certifications, and estimates payroll costs. ScheduleAnywhere is used by thousands of managers and businesses daily to streamline the employee scheduling process. Free trial accounts are available and pricing is based on the number of employees scheduled. For more information, please visit http://www.scheduleanywhere.com.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group is home to one of the largest portfolios of real estate and home-related brands on the Internet. This company focuses on all stages of the home buying process, from renting to financing, buying, selling, and home improvement. The mission of Zillow Group is to give consumers the information they need, while connecting them to local professionals to help make their real estate goals a success. To learn more, please visit http://www.zillowgroup.com.

About Atlas Business Solutions

Atlas Business Solutions, Inc. is a leading developer of easy-to-learn, easy-to-use, and affordable employee scheduling software. Founded in 1991, the company is recognized as an industry leader in employee scheduling software and was named as one of Software Magazine's Top 500 Software Companies in 2004 through 2007, and again in 2010, 2013, 2014 and 2016.