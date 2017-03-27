3,500 runners are expected this year.

Atlas Fitness, a top DC fitness studio in Southeast, is proud to announce their sponsorship of the Capitol Hill Classic. The 10k takes place on Sunday, May 21st, 2017 and benefits the Capitol Hill Cluster School.

For 38 years, the Capitol Hill 10k has been one of the most attended 10k races in Washington, DC. 3,500 people are expected to attend this year’s Capitol Hill Classic. 2,800 of those people will be running the 10k, while the remaining 700 will participate in the less strenuous 3k and fun run.

Atlas Fitness' mission and the Capitol Hill Classic go hand in hand. Tim Bruffy, owner and lead trainer at Atlas Fitness founded the studio with the idea of melding fitness and education. Tim believes in informing and educating people so that they can not only work out effectively but also safely. He said, "Atlas is excited to sponsor the Capitol Hill Classic again this year. We love to help the community in any way that we can and this race is right in our backyard. Our mission at Atlas is to enrich the lives of individuals and the Washington DC community through fitness. We are happy to provide a modern exercise facility and professional training and instruction.”

The proceeds from the race benefit The Capitol Hill Cluster School, a DC public school that serves over 1,000 DC children ages 3-13. Funds from the race go toward buying art supplies, increasing professional development for teachers, improving gardens, and more. Teachers at the school say that they are increasingly focusing more on physical fitness for students, even training older children to run the 3k. Atlas Fitness also provides youth sports performance training for young athletes.

Online registration for the Capitol Hill Classic is open until Sunday, May 14th and participants can sign up for the 10k, 3k and Fun Run. All race participants will also receive an exclusive special offer on personal and group x training from Atlas Fitness to help them get in the best shape for their upcoming race!

About Atlas Fitness:

Atlas Fitness aims to help you perform better at the activities that matter most to you. Whether you’re looking to keep pace with your marathoner friends, keep up on the executive fast track, or keep ahead of your active toddler, we can help. Our program is specific to the demands of your life. The most important benefit of our program is that these components are integrated so that you get ongoing accountability and have less chance of injury. No matter what sport, activity or life goal you’ve got in mind, Atlas Fitness can help you compete at your full potential.

Atlas Fitness is headquartered in Washington, DC. To learn more, visit http://www.atlasfitnessdc.com