Send Word Now, the worldwide leader in enterprise communications, including emergency notification and mobile collaboration, announced today that it is teaming up with Disaster Recovery Journal to host a live, complimentary webinar titled, “Cyber Attack Response Planning: Best Practices for Creating a Critical Incident Communications Plan.”

Andrew Baker, President of BrainWave Consulting, an Information Security Consulting Agency, will host the discussion along with representatives from Disaster Recovery Journal and Send Word Now.

The webinar will be broadcast on April 5 at 2:00 PM EST.

Lorin Bristow, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Send Word Now, said about the webinar, “No organization is immune from a cyber-attack. Communication can mean the difference between a united response and a major disruption. A critical incident response communication plan – with a multi-faceted communications strategy at its core – is a key part of preparing for the worst. Our hope is that this webinar will give our clients, and other organizations, support for resiliency in the face of an attack”.

The webinar will focus on the best practices for creating a response plan; the key characteristics of an effective communication plan; and how emergency notification technology can enhance response planning.

For more information, or to register for this free event, click here or visit http://www.sendwordnow.com. The event will also be recorded and available for on-demand viewing at http://www.sendwordnow.com.

About Send Word Now

http://www.sendwordnow.com | 212.379.4900 | 800.388.4796 | marketing(at)sendwordnow(dot)com

Media inquiries: Lisa Eifert | leifert(at)sendwordnow(dot)com | 937.573.2346

Send Word Now is the leading worldwide provider of critical communications solutions. The company’s easy-to-use, web-based emergency notification, enterprise collaboration and mobile applications are used by businesses, government agencies, universities and non-profit organizations worldwide to ensure fast, effective, two-way communication when it is needed the most.

Among its many accolades, Send Word Now recently received the DRI Notification System of the Year Award and the BCI Global Continuity and Resilience Innovation Award. It was named a “Leader” in Gartner’s most recent Magic Quadrant for U.S. Emergency/Mass Notification Services. It also won the Small Business Achievement Award from the Department of Homeland Security for its work with the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Send Word Now and its recently acquired One Call Now group messaging company serve the critical communications needs of more than 30,000 public and private sector organizations around the globe.

About Disaster Recovery Journal

Every issue, Disaster Recovery Journal (DRJ) delivers how-to, in depth knowledge into business continuity planning more than any other business publication.

In addition to the magazine, DRJ sponsors the worlds’ two largest conferences and exhibitions in the industry with over 3,000 in total attendance.

About Brainwave Consulting

BrainWave Consulting Company, LLC is a provider of secure, reliable, customized, high-performance Technology Integration Services designed to enhance business.

The company helps organizations of all sizes to take advantage of today’s technology-based solutions to solve tomorrow’s business problems. Brainwave Consulting has extensive experience in the Planning, Implementation, and Maintenance phases of the technology life cycle, enabling organizations to deploy the right technology securely and at the right time, based on their very specific business needs and long-term objectives.