Palmetto Construction Services, LLC was selected as the general contractor for the Licking County, 65 East Main Street Renovations Project. Designed by Newark, Ohio based Wachtel McAnally Architects / Planners, the project will renovate and add space to the much needed support offices. “What an honor to be partnered with Wachtel McAnally and Licking County on such an exciting project to bring this beautiful but ageing building up to current standards that will last another 100 years,” stated PCS Principal Casey Cusack. The 4.2 million dollar project will begin immediately and complete in the spring of 2018.

Palmetto Construction Services, LLC, is a full service general contractor serving the commercial and industrial industries. Having constructed over 350 projects, mainly for repeat customers, Palmetto has established itself as an industry leader in design/build, construction management, and general construction services, through self-performing much of the work themselves. Palmetto was recently identified as one of Central Ohio’s fasted growing businesses for the 2nd consecutive year and services their customers from offices in Columbus, Dallas, Houston, and Tampa. For more information, please visit: http://www.palmettobuilds.com

