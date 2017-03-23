InfoTrends, a division of Keypoint Intelligence, is pleased to have three senior analysts speaking at the Xploration 17 Customer Communications Conference. During the event, which takes place March 28-30, 2017 in Orlando, FL, attendees will hear presentations from Pat McGrew, Director of Production Workflow, Matt Swain, Senior Director of Customer Communications, and David Stabel, Director of Customer Communications.

Ms. McGrew will be highlighted in various sessions throughout the conference program. McGrew will moderate a three-part Industry Analyst Workshop, sponsored by GMC Software, where she will begin with the newest trends and data from InfoTrends’ research, including the latest software investment surveys. The conversation will follow with two workshops designed to be interactive and educational for attendees. Questions, experiences, and best practices on the document journey, and how customer communications is created and delivered in print and online, will be addressed during this lively discussion.

In addition, McGrew will present Is Your Work Flowing? Tales From the Shop Floor! This session will share some of the common points of failure and how companies are discovering solutions to rightsize workflow and eliminate production bottlenecks. Highlights from InfoTrends’ most recent production workflow forecast data will also be shared.

Mr. Swain will present a session titled Improving on Customer Experience: Aligning with Cross-channel Expectations. This session will focus on the latest market trends and research on cross-channel communications and the relative impact on how organizations can make progress with improving on customer experience. In addition, he will moderate a panel of industry experts in a session called Is the Ideal Customer Experience a Moving Target? Where presenters will discuss their experiences and efforts in delivering the ideal customer experience in a rapidly changing world.

Mr. Stabel will participate as a panelist in a discussion that addresses the question Can Digital Transformation Revolutionize Your Business? The session will focus on digital transformation and how it can impact real metrics such as revenue, profit, cost, customer engagement, retention or repeat buying-to drive incremental business growth. This panel of industry experts will dive into the subject of digital transformation and how it can revolutionize your business.

The Xploration 17 Conference program features over 60 educational sessions and will provide information, best practices and insight into the changes in customer communications, why they are important and what your company needs to know in order to remain competitive today and into the future. For more information, please click here.

About InfoTrends

InfoTrends is the leading worldwide market research and strategic consulting firm for the imaging, document solutions, production print, and digital media industries. We provide insights and advice to help clients understand market trends, identify opportunities, and grow their business. For media inquiries contact Donna O'Malley at +1 781.616.2116 or donna.omalley(at)keypointintelligence.com.

About Keypoint Intelligence

Keypoint Intelligence is a global data and market intelligence leader for the digital imaging industry. The company has over 125 professionals around the world who provide critical planning and go-to-market services, including in-depth market research, competitive intelligence, sales training, product testing, content creation, and customer engagement. For more information, contact Mike Fergus at +1 973.797.2150 or mike.fergus(at)keypointintelligence.com.