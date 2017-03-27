OATI Maintains WebTrust Compliance for the Fifth Consecutive Year

Minneapolis, MN: OATI has successfully completed its fifth consecutive WebTrust for Certification Authorities audit. The audit, performed by Schellman & Company, LLC, formerly BrightLine, was based upon the AICPA/CICA Trust Services Principles and Criteria for Certification Authorities Version 2.0 (WebTrust for Certification Authorities Principles and Criteria) (“WebTrust Standards”) and includes SSL Baseline and Network Security. The WebTrust standards establish security and process control best practices applicable to all Certificate Authorities. The WebTrust seals, illustrating evidence of OATI’s compliance with the WebTrust standards, appear on the OATI webCARES site and allow users of OATI webCARES to be assured that OATI webCARES follows best practices applicable to Certificate Authorities.

“The technology industry is extremely volatile, in order to keep up with these constant changes it is imperative to maintain the highest levels of cyber security,” said Dr. Sasan Mokhatari, President and CEO of OATI. “We are pleased to demonstrate this commitment to our customers by adhering to stringent WebTrust Standards.”

About OATI

OATI provides innovative software solutions that simplify, streamline, and empower the operational tasks required in today’s energy commerce and Smart Grid. With more than 1,800 customers in North America, OATI successfully deploys large, complicated, and diverse mission critical applications committed to industry standards and stringent NERC CIP guidelines.

OATI (http://www.oati.com) is a leading provider of Smart Grid, Energy Trading and Risk Management, Transmission Scheduling, Congestion Management, and Market Management products and services. OATI is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with an office in Redwood City, California. For more information, please contact sales(at)oati(dot)net.