Spring Into Savings at The Embassy Row Hotel

The Embassy Row Hotel, A Destination Hotel welcomes families, couples and friends heading to the nation’s capital this April with a special spring break offering. The Find Your Fun in D.C. Package provides guests with over 30% in savings along with unique value-added perks for those who book accommodations between April 7 and April 19, 2017.

With its prime location, just 75 steps from the Dupont Circle Metrorail along the famed Embassy Row, there is no better place to experience what Washington D.C. and Dupont Circle has to offer than at The Embassy Row Hotel. Guests of The Embassy Row Hotel will feel immersed in the famed neighborhood’s local culture. Whether it’s taking a trip to see the iconic cherry blossoms at the National Mall, wandering through the city’s premier museums, getting a taste of the D.C. nightlife, or staying in the neighborhood and exploring a unique new attraction, Dupont Underground, The Embassy Row Hotel allows its guests to experience the nation’s capital to the fullest extent.

The Dupont Underground is a subterranean arts and cultural organization committed to developing a multidisciplinary platform for creative expression. Comprised of 75,000 square feet of repurposed space that was once a street car station beneath the iconic Dupont Circle, the newly sought after venue brings a unique and unexpected experience to Washington D.C. visitors. The Dupont Underground is conveniently located just steps away from The Embassy Row Hotel, featuring art and light exhibits.

Those who book the Find Your Fun in D.C. Package from April 7-19th will receive the following special value-added perks:



Two complimentary tickets to the newly opened Dupont Underground

One complimentary appetizer or shared plate at Station Kitchen & Cocktails

Complimentary city view room upgrade based on availability

Two complimentary cocktails in Station Kitchen & Cocktails

Two complimentary SmartTrip Metrorail cards

10% off all food & drink in food and beverage outlets

Complimentary guestroom and public space Wi-Fi

Daily access to a digital Press Reader newspaper subscription

Complimentary access to the Urban Fitness Club and Adult Playground which offers foosball and ping pong

Rates for the Find Your Fun in D.C. Package start at $179/night and are available from April 7-April 19, 2017.

For more information, please visit http://www.destinationhotels.com/embassy-row-hotel or call (202) 265-1600.

About The Embassy Row Hotel, A Destination Hotel

Surrounded by embassies and charming row homes in the historic neighborhood of Dupont Circle, The Embassy Row Hotel is Washington, D.C.’s only lifestyle hotel. Providing guests with the opportunity to immerse themselves in the diverse culture and bustling, trend-setting scene of the nation’s capital, The Embassy Row Hotel concluded a multi-phase, $15 million renovation in March 2015, debuting 231 deluxe guestrooms with design nods to the neighborhood, over 8,000+ sq. ft. of new meeting and event space, and a lifestyle-driven lobby experience anchored by new restaurant, Station Kitchen & Cocktails. Reinforcing the urban resort concept, the hotel also features The Rooftop, a seasonal bar complex boasting one of the city’s only heated swimming pools with sweeping views of D.C. and Virginia. For more information on The Embassy Row Hotel, visit http://www.embassyrowhotel.com. Follow us on Twitter: @EmbassyRowHotel. Like us on Facebook: EmbassyRowHotel.

About Destination Hotels

Destination Hotels (Destination) is a collection of luxury and upscale independent hotels, resorts and residences across the United States and Caribbean. Offering authentically-immersed and enriching experiences, each property is individual at heart, yet connected by a commitment to drawing upon the best of each location. Highly distinct, the Destination experience is always memorable and matchless; guests will feel the locale in a genuine way through each property and during the engaging moments cultivated both in and outside of them. Continuously growing with more than 40 properties, the award-winning portfolio features 19 renowned golf courses, 18 indigenous spas, and 112 exceptional bars and restaurants. Destination Hotels are true to our place; diverse by design. For more information, visit http://www.destinationhotels.com. Follow us on Twitter: @Destination. Like us on Facebook: DestinationHotels.

