Haag-Streit UK (HS-UK) is delighted to announce it will be screening the world premiere of the ‘Clement Clarke Centenary Movie 1917-2017 – The First 100 Years’ at Optrafair 2017, which takes place at Birmingham NEC on 1st-3rd April.

Delegates are invited to one of the screenings of the centenary movie, being hosted in a special cinema area at the HS-UK stand (H40). Show times are at 10am, 12-noon, and 2pm every day, with an additional 4pm screening on the Saturday and Sunday. Complimentary popcorn and fizz will be provided during the 30 minute film.

The movie commences with the company’s humble beginnings in 1917, when Clement Clarke Dispensing Opticians was formed. It then sees the company begin a successful collaboration with Edgar Fincham to produce the first British slit lamp and the Fincham Ophthalmoscope. The company expanded its spectacle frame-making business by setting up its first Eye Clinic in the 1920’s, which aided the conception of the National Eye Service and influenced NHS ophthalmic services we know today.

During the war years, the revolutionary new Synoptophore was launched and the film shows how its use in the orthoptic testing of RAF servicemen had an impact on the Battle of Britain. Clement Clarke Limited then diversified into artificial eye production, facial prosthetic reconstruction and the manufacture of sight safety flying goggles. The movie then focuses on the company’s purchase by Haag-Streit AG in 1989 and the sale of its optician stores to Boots PLC.

Moving through one hundred years of history, the film celebrates the design and development of many other products still used in modern practice, such as; the Perkins hand-held tonometer, BA 904 portable slit lamp and Tonosafe disposable prisms.

Sharon Mills, HS-UK Marketing Manager, commented, “We are thrilled to be hosting the first screening of our centenary movie at Optrafair 2017, and officially start the celebrations of the long and varied history of Clement Clarke Limited. Our movie celebrates this exciting milestone by taking a journey from the company’s modest beginnings, to it developing into the UK’s leading manufacturer and distributor of medical devices in the orthoptic, optometry and ophthalmic sectors.”

Tickets for the screening can be collected, in advance, from stand H40 at Optrafair.