AAPM Opens Registration for 2017 Annual Meeting & Exhibition

The American Association of Physicists in Medicine (AAPM) opened registration for its 59th Annual Meeting to be held in Denver, CO on July 30-August 3, 2017.

The event draws thousands of therapy professionals and imaging professionals working in a wide variety of medical imaging fields including radiology and oncology. Participants share scientific discoveries, learn how to further improve patient diagnosis and care, network and exchange ideas with their peers in dynamic events. Vendors display their latest equipment for members to examine to inform future purchases for their clinics.

This year’s theme is Connecting Our Pathways, Unifying Our Profession. AAPM will tie symposia, panel discussions, poster sessions and workshops on the latest medical physics topics to this overarching concept in an effort to help therapy and imaging professionals meet increasing demands.

“The AAPM Annual Meeting provides the perfect opportunity to showcase the highlights of our profession, which requires that all of us work together to bring into the clinic those exciting and significant developments being made by our researchers,” explained AAPM President Melissa C. Martin. “Only when we utilize all of the talents of our multi-faceted profession will true success be obtained in providing the best possible diagnosis and treatment of our patients. Our Annual Meeting provides unique opportunities for attendees to share scientific and clinical knowledge and skills.“

Highlights for the 2017 AAPM Meeting include:



Medical Physics Leadership Academy Leadership Session—Experts in the field of Leadership Effectiveness will focus on methods to enhance and grow your current leadership skills focusing on networks and interactions to maximize performance and outcomes.

NEW and IMPROVED General ePoster Discussions—Presentations in the ePoster Theater and throughout the Exhibit Hall will promote lively discussion and scientific exchange.

The Presidential Symposium this year will feature leading physicians speaking on the integration of each of the three branches of medical physics: diagnostic imaging physics, nuclear medical physics and radiation oncology physics, into their practice.

Distinguished Lectureships: The Carson/Zagzebski Distinguished Lecture on Medical Ultrasound - Lihong Wang, Gene K. Beare Distinguished Professor of Biomedical Engineering at Washington University, St. Louis and The Anne and Donald Herbert Distinguished Lectureship in Modern Statistical Modeling - Daniel Krewski, PhD, MHA, Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada Chair in Risk Science, Professor and Director, McLaughlin Centre for Population Health Risk Assessment, University of Ottawa.

Special 3-Day Program on Ultrasound.

Joint scientific symposium with the World Molecular Imaging Society – Imaging Hypoxia.

Joint scientific symposium with ESTRO – AAPM Symposium: From Bench to Bedside via Veterinary Radiation Oncology.

MR-in-RT mini-series—A multi-part course on the role of MRI in radiation therapy, intended to offer comprehensive and focused education to both imaging and therapy physicists.

Educational Topic-Specific Guided Tours.

Those interested in attending the AAPM Annual Meeting receive early registration savings when they sign up by June 21, 2017. More information is available at http://www.aapm.org/meetings/2017AM.

About AAPM and Medical Physicists

The American Association of Physicists in Medicine (AAPM) is the premier organization in medical physics, a broadly-based scientific and professional discipline encompassing physics principles and applications in biology and medicine whose mission is to advance the science, education and professional practice of medical physics. Medical physicists contribute to the effectiveness of radiological imaging procedures by assuring radiation safety and helping to develop improved imaging techniques (e.g., mammography CT, MR, Ultrasound). They contribute to development of therapeutic techniques (e.g., prostate implants, stereotactic radiosurgery), collaborate with radiation oncologists to design treatment plans, and monitor equipment and procedures to ensure that cancer patients receive the prescribed dose of radiation to the correct location. Medical physicists are responsible for ensuring that imaging and treatment facilities meet the rules and regulations of the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) and various state regulatory agencies. AAPM represents over 8,500 medical physicists.