As the standards bearer of advanced cancer care, the Oncology Nursing Society (ONS) wanted to create a communications platform that positions them as the go-to thought leader in all matters concerning oncology nursing. To realize this goal, Elliance and ONS reinvented their online publication as an always-on, always-fresh news, views and advocacy engine, called ONS Voice.

The ONS Voice includes three key innovations:

First, a proprietary tagging system was developed that automatically groups the most popular articles and advocacy issues into trending topics. Second, keywords were “baked” into all articles to elevate their rankings on Google. And finally, smart forms of advertising opportunities were created to make the magazine self-sustaining and drive revenue.

“We love the ability to highlight trending topics for our readers to connect them with information, resources, and the ONS perspective on current trends in oncology nursing,” says Elisa Becze, ONS Voice editor. “The modern, clean design provides a fresh look and easy-to-navigate experience on both desktop and mobile for our busy readers.”

Elliance also designed the corresponding monthly print publication so there’s a visual consistency between the two vehicles. “What’s exciting about the integration of the two channels is the use of web analytics to choose the articles and themes that ought to be re-published or expanded upon in print,” says Craig Otto, Director of Brand Development at Elliance.

In its short life of less than two months, the overall visitor traffic to ONS Voice (voice.ons.org) has already jumped by 10% when compared to the visitor traffic to the previous website.

