Harris Communications, Inc., a leading provider of assistive technology for the Deaf and hard of hearing, is bringing its latest products to the Deaf Seniors of America Conference, April 4-7 at the Hotel Westin Galleria in Houston.

Conference attendees will have the opportunity to meet with knowledgeable ASL friendly staff from Harris Communications and to try out the newest assistive devices available to help Deaf seniors live safely and independently.

Harris Communications will demonstrate numerous alerting and telecommunications devices for the Deaf and hard of hearing, including complete home signaling sytems, doorbell and phone signalers, alerting systems for fire, carbon monoxide and weather emergencies, vibrating or bed shaking alarm clocks, cell phone signalers and much more.

Harris Communications provides more than 2,000 solutions for all levels of hearing loss. Find out more at http://www.harriscomm.com, or call 952-388-2152 (video phone) or 877-539-7445 (voice) to request a free catalog.

The Deaf Seniors of America Conference runs April 2-9, with exhibits April 4-7. Learn more at http://www.dsa2017houston.org.

See this news release in American Sign Language (ASL).

About Harris Communications, Inc.

Based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Harris Communications, Inc. is a leading supplier of hearing loss solutions for people with all levels of hearing loss. Since its founding in 1982 by Dr. Robert Harris, himself a member of the Deaf community, Harris Communications has helped millions of Deaf and hard of hearing customers enjoy their lives to the fullest by providing expert advice and a wide range of more than 2,000 assistive devices and educational resources. The company’s product line includes alerting devices, phone and TV amplifiers, personal amplification systems, tinnitus maskers, books and media and much more. Harris Communications also supplies ADA compliance products and hearing protection equipment.