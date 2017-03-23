"We wanted to pick up on the distinguishable rhythmic traces of a style that has subsisted over the years and to regain its faded recognition. This is where Alternative Essentials comes into play." (Matthias Quellman; senior marketing manager, Steinberg)

Steinberg Media Technologies GmbH today announced the immediate availability of the Alternative Essentials VST Sound Instrument Set.

Instantly accessible through the Style Player of Groove Agent, the Alternative Essentials expansion set consists of exclusively recorded Styles that span a wide range of alt-rock rhythmic patterns.

Available for the Acoustic Agent drum kits of Steinberg’s award-winning Groove Agent 4 drum software and the Groove Agent SE 4 plug-in included in latest versions of Cubase, Alternative Essentials features ten Styles with a variety of intros, main grooves, fills and endings that cover different tempos and time signatures.

Matthias Quellmann, Senior Marketing Manager at Steinberg, commented: “Meanwhile we’ve released a host of library expansions that cater to the needs of the popular rock genre productions. This time, however, we wanted to pick up on the distinguishable rhythmic traces of a style that has subsisted over the years and to regain its faded recognition. This is where Alternative Essentials comes into play, and we’re sure you won’t get enough of it!”

Visit http://www.steinberg.net/alternativeessentials for details on Alternative Essentials.

Availability and pricing

The VST Sound Instrument Set, Alternative Essentials, is exclusively available through the Steinberg Online Shop for $24.99, with free shipping.