OATI Fulfills NIST 800-53 Examination Requirements

Minneapolis, MN: Open Access Technology International, Inc. (OATI) has successfully completed its National Institute of Standards and Technology Special Publication 800-53 (NIST 800-53) examination, verifying its integrity and security of housed data.

NIST 800-53 sets forth recommended security controls for federal information systems and organizations. As a hosting provider for federal information systems, OATI underwent a full examination in 2016. The examination, conducted by Schellman & Company, LLC (SCLLC), formerly Brightline, inspected OATI Data Center operations against the NIST 800-53 standards. After a thorough examination, conducted in accordance with attestation standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, OATI was found in compliance with all Low baseline controls and some Moderate baseline controls across all OATI operations.

Through yearly audits, OATI software solutions have built a reputation for their unparalleled security and reliability in North America for exceeding the energy industry standards.

Each set of standards contain specific requirements related to business processes and controls, along with cyber and physical security. NIST develops and issues standards to support the implementation of the Federal Information Security Management Act of 2002. Publication Series 800-53 encompasses the recommended security controls and risk management framework for federal information systems and organizations. Organizations select a baseline set of security controls and supplemental controls tailored to the organization’s business processes. NIST 800-53 baseline controls are based on the impact level associated with each standard: low, moderate, or high.

About OATI

OATI provides innovative software solutions that simplify, streamline, and empower the operational tasks required in today’s energy commerce and Smart Grid. With more than 1,800 customers in North America, OATI successfully deploys large, complicated, and diverse mission critical applications committed to industry standards and stringent NERC CIP guidelines.

OATI (http://www.oati.com) is a leading provider of Smart Grid, Energy Trading and Risk Management, Transmission Scheduling, Congestion Management, and Market Management products and services. OATI is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with an office in Redwood City, California. For more information, please contact sales(at)oati(dot)net.