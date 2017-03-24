Greystar Announces New Website Launch

“We are excited to unveil our new website and the improved experience it provides for our residents, clients, and partners,” said Greg Benson, Managing Director of Marketing for Greystar.

Greystar Real Estate Partners, LLC (“Greystar”), a global leader in the investment, development, and management of rental housing properties is pleased to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website.

“We are excited to unveil our new website and the improved experience it provides for our residents, clients, and partners,” said Greg Benson, Managing Director of Marketing for Greystar. "The new website is built on an enterprise-level platform that will support our efforts as we continue to grow our services and presence globally.”

Visitors to Greystar.com will find a design update and enhanced user experience that taps the latest technologies to provide a more personalized experience across all devices. The website offers an advanced apartment search feature supported by localized content for more than 140 metro areas and 375 neighborhoods to help prospective residents find an apartment home in the United States, Latin America, or Europe.

Enhanced photo galleries, 360-degree video tours, upgraded map views, and real time availability make leasing an apartment home online easier than ever. The website also has enhanced assistance features to help residents make rent payments, enter a service request, renew their lease online or contact the management office.

Additional highlights include a robust company news section, expanded business services information, a link to our new investor portal for clients and investors, and an improved careers section connected to our new talent acquisition and on-boarding system.

“Greystar.com will continue to evolve with the deployment of advanced features including multi-language capabilities, marketing automation, and further personalization that will deliver even more relevant content to each visitor," said Kevin Danielson, Senior Director of Marketing for Greystar.

About Greystar

Greystar is a leading, fully integrated real estate company offering expertise in investment management, development and property management of rental housing properties globally. Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina with offices throughout the United States, Europe, and Latin America, Greystar is the largest operator of apartments in the United States, managing over 400,000 units in over 160 markets globally. Greystar also has a robust institutional investment management platform dedicated to managing capital on behalf of a global network of institutional investors with over $14 billion in gross assets under management including $6.9 billion of developments underway. To learn more about Greystar, visit http://www.greystar.com.

Media Contact:

Tricia Peters, 602-522-1228 / tpeters@greystar.com

