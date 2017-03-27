Core Restore’s proven program is made even more convenient and fun with the ability to track progress remotely and communicate on the run.

MBODY360 is a HIPAA-compliant mobile health and wellness platform that enables practitioners to deliver personalized health, nutrition, and wellness plans to their patients via mobile app; track and monitor patient progress in real time; and provide better communication, coaching and support between visits.

Core Restore by Ortho Molecular Products is proven to reduce toxic burden and support Phase I and II liver detoxification. As part of the launch, Core Restore will be available with MBODY360 as a special 60-day free trial subscription.

“Practitioners can use Core Restore or any other plans available in MBODY360 as many times as they like, with as many patients as they like, during the free trial period,” said Ed Keenan, co-founder and head of marketing for MBODY360. “Practitioners can easily set up their practice on MBODY360. After the trial period, they can continue using Core Restore and MBODY360 with their patients by subscribing to a paid plan.”

Optimized for a variety of practitioner types, including doctors, nurses, nutritionists and health coaches, the MBODY360 Practice Portal enables the customization of complete 360-degree wellness plans with tracking for Body Metrics, Nutrition, Supplements, Movement, Meditation, Sleep, Condition, and even Journaling. It also integrates data from fitness trackers, and apps patients and clients may use, including Apple Watch and Fitbit.

“The MBODY360 mobile app provides everything patients need to follow their Core Restore plan right in the palm of their hand,” said Bushra Hassan, MBA, RD, LDN, Brand Manager at Ortho Molecular Products. “Core Restore’s proven program is made even more convenient and fun with the ability to track progress remotely and communicate on the run.”

The app is free for patients or clients to download from the Apple Store or Google Play, but can only be used if assigned by a practitioner. Once individuals log into the mobile app, they can follow and track their plan, ask questions, provide feedback, and communicate as they wish.

MBODY360 also enables HIPAA-compliant 1-to-1 video calls directly from the Practice Portal to patients via the mobile app, a great telemedicine feature that supports instant, private conversations without requiring the use of another video platform like Skype or FaceTime.

About Ortho Molecular Products and Core Restore

Ortho Molecular Products researches and manufactures professional nutraceuticals nationwide and in Canada. The commitment to efficacy, uncompromising manufacturing and legendary customer service establishes Ortho Molecular Products as a leader in the nutrition industry. Ortho Molecular Products is headquartered in the Chicagoland area and owns and operates a 150,000-square-foot, cGMP, FDA-audited manufacturing facility in Stevens Point, WI. For more information, visit http://www.orthomolecularproducts.com.

Core Restore is a comprehensive 7-day diet, lifestyle and nutrient program to reduce toxic burden and support Phase I and II liver detoxification function.

About MBODY360

Imbodi, Inc. is a privately-owned health & wellness technology company. Our mission is to empower integrative health and wellness practitioners to lead the world to better health. Our flagship product, MBODY360, is a subscription-based service (Software as a Service - SaaS) for health & wellness practitioners, nutritionists and coaches that enables them to deliver their own customized health & wellness plan in a mobile app. The MBODY360 platform provides practitioners with real-time tracking and monitoring, plan management for individuals and groups, automated reminders to improve engagement and compliance, and instant communications to improve support between visits. For more information visit: http://www.mbody360.io