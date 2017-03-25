I am especially grateful for McGee Wealth Management's team and clients who have made our success possible

Judith McGee, L.H.D., C.F.P.®, and Chair/CEO of McGee Wealth Management has been selected as one of Barron’s 2017 Top Financial Advisers in the Country, and ranked number 1 in Oregon. This prestigious listing is published by Barron’s Financial Newspaper. The rankings are based on data provided by over 4,000 of the nation’s most productive advisers.

Barron’s Financial Newspaper, published by Dow Jones & Co., produced the listings of distinguished advisers by weighing specific criteria such as assets under management, revenues generated for their firms, and the overall quality of practices. Regulatory records are examined and extensive questionnaires are filled out by the advisors themselves.

The list of top advisers in each of the 50 states includes six women, highlighting a low female to male ratio. In 1979, McGee became one of the first women in the Western U.S. to get her CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® designation. In 2015, she helped found the Women’s Leadership Alliance to attract more female advisers to the profession.

McGee attributes these prestigious achievements to her clients for their mutual trust and continued support, reinforcing her belief that putting her clients first is the best way to do business. “Becoming a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional is a wonderful and satisfying career, especially for women. We are committed to encourage women in the financial services field through the Women’s Leadership Alliance. I am especially grateful for our McGee Wealth Management’s team and clients who have made our success possible,” McGee says.

Judith McGee is frequently recognized as one of the nation’s top wealth managers by leading industry publications. Among them, Barron’s magazine has named McGee to its list of Top 1,000 Wealth Advisers in the U.S. every year since 2009.

McGee Wealth Management is a fee and commission based advisory wealth management firm integrating financial services with holistic planning, consulting, and asset management. With the exemplary credentialed staff, comprehensive services, and philanthropic recognition, McGee Wealth Management believes their “Making Life a Richer Experience” motto exemplifies their stellar client relationships, built on trust and collaboration, with a strong focus on the financial needs of multi-generational families.

McGee Wealth Management’s key team members include Judith McGee, L.H.D., C.F.P.®, ChFC, CEO/Chairwoman (MWM) & Co-Branch manager (RJFS), D. Linette Dobbins, CFP®, President/CCO (MWM), Co-Branch Manager (RJFS), and Jennifer Currin Gutridge, CFP®, Executive Vice President (MWM) and Financial Advisor (RJFS). 12455 SW 68th Ave. Portland, Oregon 97223. 503-597-2222. Visit http://www.McGeeWM.com for more information. For media requests contact Diane Dennis with Inspired Media at info(at)inspiredmc(dot)com